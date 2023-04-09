Canada’s Most Expensive Airbnbs Are Beautiful — But A Night Will Cost More Than Your Rent
Are these fancy-as-heck properties worth it?
Have a buttload of money and want to treat yourself to a stay in one of the best properties in Canada?
Well, Canada’s most expensive Airbnbs have just been revealed to Narcity and they look lavish AF — although the prices aren't for the faint-hearted.
Of the 10 revealed, a great chunk of them seems to be concentrated in the Whistler region of B.C., which is known for its stunning natural beauty, as well as its skiing, snowboarding and other winter activities.
Perhaps not too surprisingly, a couple of Ontario locations also cracked the list, including bougie properties in Caledon and Tweed.
Of course, if you're living anywhere near Whistler, you're probably already forking out a fortune on rent costs or a mortgage.
However, if you did want to splurge on a night's stay that likely costs more than a whole month of rent — look no further.
Here’s a look at the most expensive Airbnb listings in Canada right now, in ascending order, and how much you'd have to shell out to stay in them.
Kadenwood Winterfell
A modern property in Whistler, B.C.
$7,920/night
Address or Neighbourhood: Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: The most modestly-priced property on this list is this sophisticated ski lodge boasting seven bedrooms, a pool and a hot tub.
Of course, the key selling point seems to be its access to the slopes, but the private gondola, fancy-as-heck decor and space for up to 14 guests all add to the experience.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
A Modern Mountain Chalet
A property with a "Scandinavian-style" yard.
$8,000/night
Address or Neighbourhood: Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: There's a whole lot to love about this renovated modern-style alpine chalet. And this includes a Japanese soaking tub, outdoor barrel sauna, hot tub with a gazebo, outdoor fire pits and relaxation area with hammocks.
Need we say more?
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Home with private gondola access
A private home in Whistler with a swimming pool.
$8,236/night
Address or Neighbourhood: Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: Another sweet chalet in the upscale neighbourhood of Kadenwood, this property also comes with a heated pool and private gondola access —just in case you need to float all those worries away.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Peak House
A hilltop home in Ontario.
$8,442/night
Address or Neighbourhood: Caledon, ON
Why You Need To Go: No neighbours, no problems. In the fourth spot is this property in Ontario, which promises serious luxury with an equally-serious price tag.
This stunning five-bedroom hilltop home features a pool, hot tub, and gorgeous glass-wall views of the surrounding valleys.
Less than an hour from downtown Toronto, this place offers a taste of the countryside not far from the city, and has luxuries like a home theatre, game room and sauna, naturally.
What's not to love (apart from the price, of course)?
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Esha
An eight-bedroom property in Whistler.
Tony Robbins & Rochelle Fletcher | Airbnb
$8,732/night
Address or Neighbourhood: Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is another Whistler property, proving that this is the location for luxury stays.
This spot invites up to 16 guests to "gather your favourite VIPs" for a long day in the mountains.
Apart from eight bedrooms, there's a whiskey room, wine bar, hot tub, and loads more to (sort of) justify that hefty price tag.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Eagle’s Nest
A luxury chalet in Whistler.
$8,860/night
Address or Neighbourhood: Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: Yet again, this chalet named Eagle's Nest is located in the Kadenwood neighbourhood of Whistler.
Spread over three levels, it features stunning mountain views, and also comes with a private pool, 9.5 bathrooms and 10,000 square feet of living space.
An impressive home theatre room and pool table is also on this property's YES-list.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Kadenwood Eagle's Nest
A modern property with an infinity pool overlooking the mountains.
$11,475/night
Address or Neighbourhood: Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is yet another ultra-luxe property with floor-to-ceiling windows, uninterrupted views, a pool table, gym and cinema room.
It's probably the same size as your entire apartment building, and one night here costs the same as several months' rent.
And, yes, it's located in Kadenwood (again).
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Lakeside Wedding Lodge
The Lakeside Wedding Lodge Airbnb.
$13,000/night
Address or Neighbourhood: Tweed, ON
Why You Need To Go: As the name suggests, this might be just the place for those planning a wedding (and who have the money to spare, of course).
Located in Ontario, this giant, private mansion comes with 20 bedrooms and a banquet hall with the capacity to fit 300.
The Airbnb listing says it will provides the lucky couple with everything they need for their special day, from linens to stemware.
So, while it sounds pretty pricey for a night, you could actually save a bit of money if you host your special day here.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Whistler Chalet
A luxury property in Whistler.
$16,055/night
Address or Neighbourhood: Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: The second most-expensive Airbnb property in Canada comes with a whole host of features to justify its position.
Apart from its location in, again, Whistler, you can enjoy perks like a library, gym, sauna, ski/board room, deck and balcony space and even an outdoor living space with your own private forest and garden.
These fancy extras will cost you though, with just one night at this place setting vacationers back a whopping $16,055.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Whistler Retreat
Whistler Retreat.
$25,593/night
Address or Neighbourhood: Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: And finally this is it: Canada's most expensive Airbnb.
It makes sense that this one is also located in the expensive Whistler region.
The property sleeps 12 and comes with gorgeous mountain views, a sauna, a hot tub, a cozy fireplace, foosball table, home gym and more.
It's pretty similar to the property above in terms of decor and location... although this one comes with six bedrooms as opposed to five.
This means you can pack in even more people into this gated paradise ...if you have an easy $25,500 to spare, of course.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
There you have it, Canada.
Now you know what to do on the off chance you have several months' worth of rent to spare... or you win that next lotto jackpot!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.