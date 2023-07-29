11 Stunning Waterfront Airbnbs In Canada For A Luxurious Last-Minute Summer Vacay
Fancy a quick summer vacation? Instead of leaving the country, why not opt for a staycation on the water right here in Canada?
If a cozy waterfront escape sounds like the ideal getaway, then you'll want to take a look at these vacation homes across Canada offering a little slice of luxury.
We've rounded up a few particularly beautiful waterfront stays on Airbnb that make for dreamy escapes without leaving the country.
If you want to wake up to gorgeous water views in a rental that's just as nice, here are 11 Airbnbs you'll want to check out.
Parkway Lake House
Price: $600 per night
Location: Prince Edward County, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Prince Edward County, this Airbnb has it all, whether you want a relaxing vacation or adventures and exploration.
Tucked along the shores of Lake Ontario, the Parkway Lake House offers breathtaking views, endless outdoor amenities and a truly luxe experience.
The secluded home is the perfect retreat from the city, where you can step away from everyday life and unwind in nature.
The property features a hot tub and stairs that lead right into the water and the hosts have also provided a canoe, kayaks and a stand-up paddle board.
While the price might seem a bit high, you can book this home along with 7 of your friends, with each paying around $75 per night.
South Shore Cottage
Price: $295 per night
Location: Rose Bay, NS
Why You Need To Go: Located on Nova Scotia's South Shore, this tranquil oceanfront home comes with stunning views.
A character home that originally operated as a general store, the space has been renovated with modern updates but still maintains some historic elements, like hand-hewn beams and batten board.
The bright, airy home provides ocean access and also has a wood-fired hot tub, fire pit and outdoor living space.
It's located just 20 minutes from the historic town of Lunenburg, a designated UNESCO World Heritage site brimming with charm thanks to the picturesque colonial buildings that can be found there.
It's also only minutes from Gaff Point, a hiking trail that takes you to a hidden beach.
Nova Glamping Cabin & Geo-Domes
Price: $1,650 per night
Location: West Dover, NS
Why You Need To Go: In Nova Scotia, you can book your very own private island for a fun getaway to do with friends.
The island in West Dover comes with a log cabin and two private geo domes, each with its own private location and amenities.
According to the hosts, Nova Glamping, you'll have your own private space, hot tub, fire pit and sauna for you and your guests, as well as the whole island to take advantage of.
Getting to the island is also covered -- you and your guests will arrive Nova Glamping's on-land location where you’ll get a parking space to leave your vehicle overnight. Their boat captain will meet you at the dock where you’ll begin the 5- minutes boat journey to the island, where staff will welcome you upon arrival.
You can also sail in and out at your leisure. While the experience is a costlier stay, starting at $1,650 per night, the island can accommodate 16 or more guests, so you can split the cost between you and your friends.
Cozy Waterfront Getaway
Price: $275 per night
Location: Cornwall, ON
Why You Need To Go: Situated on the St. Lawrence River, this quaint tiny home in Cornwall, Ontario, allows for a romantic retreat by the water for two.
Here, you can unwind surrounded by nature, enjoy some fishing or simply take in the views of the river.
The property comes with a BBQ and firepit, as well as stairs down to a private overwater deck with a swim ladder so you can take a refreshing dip.
There are also two kayaks at the home if you're feeling adventurous, as well as a nearby park with scenic walking and biking paths.
Luxury Beach House
Price: $802 per night
Location: Jordan River, BC
Why You Need To Go: This private oceanfront stay is located by Juan de Fuca Provincial Park, offering access to many pristine beaches and views of the Juan de Fuca Strait.
The home, which can accommodate 6 guests, comes with everything you need for a cozy stay, including a wood-burning fireplace and an outdoor hot tub where you can stargaze.
It also provides direct ocean access, perfect for surfing, paddle boarding or whale watching.
Kootenay Lake House
Price: $465 per night
Location: Nakusp, BC
Why You Need To Go: Dubbed a "private luxury escape," this Airbnb is a rustic cabin situated right on the edge of Arrow Lake near Nakusp, B.C.
Here, you can wake up to 180-degree views of the surrounding mountains and lake or enjoy a soak in the outdoor hot tub overlooking the water.
The Airbnb also has direct access to a private beach, as well as a dedicated workspace for workcations.
In the area, there are hot springs less than an hour away, and nearby peaks and waterfalls including Saddle Mountain Lookout Trail, and Wilson Falls.
Secluded Lakeside Cabin
Price: $550 per night
Location: Rodney, ON
Why You Need To Go: In the small town of Rodney, Ontario, you'll find this lakeside cabin overlooking Lake Eerie that provides stunning views of the water.
The property features an outdoor fire pit, hot tub, and large wraparound deck perfect for unwinding outdoors and admiring the views.
The Airbnb's modern amenities and secluded location make it ideal for a relaxing escape, or for a bit of solitude for remote work.
For things to do, you'll find conservation areas and restaurants in the small town of Rodney. There's also a quiet beach on the shores of Lake Eerie just 10 minutes away.
Cedar Point A-Frame
Price: $450 per night
Location: Port Severn, ON
Why You Need To Go: In Port Severn, Ontario, you can escape to this dreamy lakefront stay for a classic summer getaway.
The A-frame cabin, which was originally built in 1959, has been renovated with bright decor and soft textures that make it super cozy.
The cabin is located on Gibson Lake, a warm lake perfect for swimming and other water activities. The space is great for couples or families and can accommodate four people as well as a canine companion.
Rowan Cottage Co. on Oak LakeHavelock
Price: $373 per night
Location: Havelock, ON
Why You Need To Go: This boutique cottage is stylish and newly renovated, with a cozy rustic-meets-modern interior that would make for the perfect romantic weekend away.
The cottage sits on Oak Lake, just 2 hours from the GTA and 3 hours from Ottawa. The lake is semi-private, meaning no public access, and offers boating, swimming, and fishing.
If you're up for some adventure during your stay, nearby is Petroglyphs Provincial Park, where you can see Indigenous rock carvings and a beautiful bright blue-green Lake.
Breezy Beach House
Price: $665 per night
Location: Vernon, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This property in Vernon B.C., comes with unbeatable lake views.
The beach house overlooks the gorgeous Kalamalka Lake, which is actually a marl lake.
In the summer, calcium carbonate, or limestone found in the lake forms crystals that reflect sunlight and give the body of water a beautiful blue and green colour.
Besides taking in the breathtaking views here, you'll also find nearby walking trails and a river, as well as boutiques and restaurants minutes away in downtown Vernon.
Waterfront cottage
Price: $463 per night
Location: Saint-André-Avellin, QC
Why You Need To Go: This quant cottage lies right on a picturesque lake and offers a serene space to lounge in nature and catch sunsets on the water.
With the ability to sleep seven people, the cottage would make for a great staycation spot for families or groups of friends.
The property comes with a hot tub with stunning lake views and a water trampoline, as well as a dock that takes you right onto the lake.
The cottage is located just 1 hour away from Ottawa and about 2 hours from Montreal.
