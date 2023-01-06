This New Ontario Airbnb Is Situated Between 2 Waterfalls & Has Steps That Lead To The Water
It's just two hours from Toronto.
There's a new place to enjoy your 2023 vacation and it is a dreamy "waterfront oasis." This recently-opened Airbnb in Ontario is surrounded by nature and is a beautiful place to unwind.
The Modern x Muskoka is located in Bracebridge between Wilson's Falls and High Falls. The Airbnb sleeps up to 10 people and began welcoming guests at the start of 2023.
Modern Airbnb with mirrored exterior.Cassandra | Airbnb
The owners told Narcity that they "wanted our guests to feel like they’re staying in a high-end boutique hotel while still being surrounded by nature in Muskoka." The contemporary design of the space allows you to enjoy upscale, modern amenities in a rustic, rural setting.
Sitting area with a fireplace.Cassandra | Airbnb
The rental features four bedrooms, giant windows overlooking the scenery, and a large main floor with a spacious kitchen and cozy sitting area complete with a fireplace.
Kitchen and staircase.Cassandra | Airbnb
Some highlights include a barrel sauna, a cold-plunge tub, surround-sound speakers throughout the cottage, a gym with lots of equipment, and a play area for children.
Outdoor sitting area with a barrel sauna.Cassandra | Airbnb
A flight of steps leads through the trees to the water. The Airbnb is situated on 230 feet of shoreline on the Muskoka River and you can relax on the dock as you take in the views.
The rental includes access to a kayak, two paddle boards, and inner tubes. During the warmer months, you can enjoying swimming, waterfall hikes, and more. In the winter, you can skate, ski, and snowshoe through the snowy wonderland and warm up in the barrel sauna afterwards.
Bedroom with large windows overlooking trees.Cassandra | Airbnb
If you're looking for a unique vacation spot, this new Airbnb is a gorgeous city escape.
Modern X Muskoka
A dock on the river with two chairs.
$450/night
Neighbourhood: Bracebridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new Airbnb lets you relax in a waterfront oasis surrounded by nature.
