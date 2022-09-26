'Hocus Pocus 2' Experiences Are Coming To Canada & Here's Where You Can Have A Witchin' Time
Get ready to run amok! 💫🎃
Attention, witches! Hocus Pocus 2 premieres on Disney Plus so soon, and to celebrate, there will be magical Hocus Pocus events popping up across Canada.
According to Walt Disney Studios Canada, three Canadian malls will have magical Hocus Pocus experiences to celebrate the movie, where you can "run amok, amok, amok!"
The "All Hallows Eve Spell-ebration" will take place at the Toronto Eaton Centre until October 2, the Richmond Centre in Vancouver from September 30 to October 2, and at Montreal's Carrefour Laval from October 7-9.
If you're a fan of the original Hocus Pocus movie, which came out 29 years ago, you won't want to miss these events celebrating the return of the Sanderson sisters.
Witches and wizards alike will be able to step inside a delightfully eerie house and recite an incantation from a spell book.
They'll also have the opportunity to pose for a spooky photo with a smoking cauldron and be able to snag some Hocus Pocus 2 surprises to take home.
Those in Toronto will also be able to meet Canada's Drag Race winner Priyanka at the Eaton Centre on September 30 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Hocus Pocus 2 will debut on Disney Plus on September 30, 2022, with Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker returning to their iconic roles as the Sanderson sisters.
According to Disney, the sequel, directed by Anne Fletcher, takes place 29 years after the events of the first Hocus Pocus movie and will see three high school students try to stop the Sandersons from wreaking havoc on Salem after they're once again resurrected.
But don't get too spooked — it's just a bunch of hocus pocus, after all!