9 Places In Ontario That Have Serious 'Hocus Pocus' Vibes & Feel Just Like Salem
The Sanderson Sisters would approve.
If you watch Hocus Pocus on rerun every Halloween, then you'll want to spend every "glorious morning," afternoon and evening exploring these Salem-worthy spots in Ontario.
With Hocus Pocus 2 being released next year, it's the perfect time to get into the spooky spirit by exploring cobblestone streets and historic villages.
Elora
Address: Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: Cobblestone streets, historic buildings, and even monsters — it just doesn't get more Salem-esque than that. Each October, the town participates in Monster Month, and giant glowing creatures line the streets and buildings. There are also lots of spooky events to enjoy, and even monster-themed food.
St. Jacobs Village
Address: St. Jacobs, ON
Why You Need To Go: Nestled among rolling hills, this charming village has a rich history and streets that will transport you to Salem. At the end of the month, the town hosts a pumpkin parade where you can pick and carve a free pumpkin and let it shine with all the other jack-o-lanterns.
The Distillery District
Address: The Distillery District, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Old brick buildings, quaint pathways and autumn vibes await at this picturesque spot in Toronto.
Stratford
Address: Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: Filled with Victorian homes and old-time aesthetics, this town is the perfect place to celebrate Halloween. In true Salem fashion, there's a Witches and Wizards Halloween Market where you can shop for all sorts of goodies.
Merrickville-Wolford
Address: Merrickville, ON
Why You Need To Go: This picturesque village is the ultimate place to spend a fall day, and it even has a candle shop full of witchy vibes.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Address: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: This town could easily appear in the next Hocus Pocus movie. From heritage buildings to tree-lined streets, you can definitely feel the magic here. There is so much to do in October, such as witchy events, haunted attractions, and more.
Heritage Estates
Samantha Peksa | Narcity
Address: 101 Town Centre Blvd., Markham, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you've stepped back in time at this historic area in Markham. Tricking treating in this spot would come with all those Hocus Pocus vibes.
Kingston
Address: Kingston, ON
Why You Need To Go: This historic city is brimming with Victorian buildings, leaf-scattered streets and even a few haunted spots. You can take ghostly trolley tours, explore a pumpkin village and more.
Black Creek Pioneer Village
Price: $15.30 per adult
Address: 1000 Murray Ross Pkwy., North York, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll be swept back to the 1800s at this historic village. If you're looking for a truly spooky experience, you can even take a haunted walk through the area.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.