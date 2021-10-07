This Small Ontario Town Is Being Invaded By Glowing Monsters & Zombies This Month
You can explore The Twilight Zoo.
You can step into a real-life Halloween Town at this small Ontario village this season.
Monster Month has returned to Elora for the month of October, and it celebrates everything Halloween. You can explore streets filled with glowing ghouls, indulge in frightening food, snap some selfies with zombies, and more.
A self-guided tour will lead you through The Twilight Zoo — a series of glowing monster sculptures by artist Tim Murton that have been illuminating the town each fall for nearly 20 years. A map is available on the website so you can find all the resident creatures.
Other activities include a Spooktacular Market, Ghost Walks, and a Zombie Walk ending in a flash mob.
Some of the local restaurants have cooked up some creepy offerings, such as a burger with haunting olive eyes.
If you're feeling brave, take a trip to this creature-filled town to celebrate the spookiest season.
Monster Month
Price: Free
When: October 2021
Address: Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: Wander along streets filled with monsters and enjoy some Halloween-themed activities at this town.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.