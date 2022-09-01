This A-Frame Airbnb Is A Road Trip From Ontario & It's Straight Off An Autumn Postcard
It's a fall dream come true. 🍂
This stunning Airbnb is so cozy, it might just win fall. Nestled amongst the trees in Stowe, Vermont, this A-frame cabin is about a 4-hour drive from Ottawa, and it's a dreamy place for a vacation.
The majestic stay, named "The Summit House," can host six people in three bedrooms. The cabin is surrounded by leafy trees, and during the fall months, the vibrant leaves provide a stunning contrast against its black exterior.
The inside is updated and modern, with a wood-burning fireplace and contemporary decor. You can enjoy a movie on the 50" TV and rejuvenate in the spa-style rainfall shower.
Two bedrooms feature a king-sized bed perfect for sleeping in, and you can awake to views of the morning light spilling through the trees from the glass wall.
The private backyard includes an illuminated deck where you can relax in the serene landscape. There are also fire pits where you can roast s'mores and cozy up on cool nights.
While the Airbnb gives the impression of being situated far from civilization, it's actually less than a mile to the downtown area, so you'll be close to amenities.
There are also tons of hikes as well as mountains to explore nearby, so you can spend the day getting lost in nature. If you're looking for more incredible stays, check out these Ontario Airbnbs, which are some of the most wish-listed in the province.
