This A-Frame Airbnb Is A Road Trip From Ontario & It's Straight Off An Autumn Postcard

It's a fall dream come true. 🍂

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
A-frame Airbnb surrounded by fall leaves.

Ryan | Airbnb

This stunning Airbnb is so cozy, it might just win fall. Nestled amongst the trees in Stowe, Vermont, this A-frame cabin is about a 4-hour drive from Ottawa, and it's a dreamy place for a vacation.

The majestic stay, named "The Summit House," can host six people in three bedrooms. The cabin is surrounded by leafy trees, and during the fall months, the vibrant leaves provide a stunning contrast against its black exterior.

Exterior of the Airbnb with a blue pickup truck.Exterior of the Airbnb with a blue pickup truck.Ryan | Airbnb

The inside is updated and modern, with a wood-burning fireplace and contemporary decor. You can enjoy a movie on the 50" TV and rejuvenate in the spa-style rainfall shower.

Wood-burning fireplace and spiral staircase in the living room.Wood-burning fireplace and spiral staircase in the living room.Ryan | Airbnb

Two bedrooms feature a king-sized bed perfect for sleeping in, and you can awake to views of the morning light spilling through the trees from the glass wall.

Bedroom with fur throw and pillow.Bedroom with fur throw and pillow.Ryan | Airbnb

The private backyard includes an illuminated deck where you can relax in the serene landscape. There are also fire pits where you can roast s'mores and cozy up on cool nights.

Yard with a fire pit and seating.Yard with a fire pit and seating.Ryan | Airbnb

While the Airbnb gives the impression of being situated far from civilization, it's actually less than a mile to the downtown area, so you'll be close to amenities.

Interior with a spiral staircase and television.Interior with a spiral staircase and television.Ryan | Airbnb

There are also tons of hikes as well as mountains to explore nearby, so you can spend the day getting lost in nature. If you're looking for more incredible stays, check out these Ontario Airbnbs, which are some of the most wish-listed in the province.

The Summit House

Airbnb property with fall colours.

Ryan | Airbnb

$619/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Stowe, VT

Why You Need To Go: This stunning Airbnb is like a fall dream come true and makes for a stunning vacation.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

