Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

ontario airbnbs

This Ontario Airbnb Is Actually Haunted & Guests Have Reported Being "Tucked In At Night"

Tons of other eerie events have occurred.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
The Haunted House Airbnb in Ontario. Right: A bedroom with a red bed and gold lamps.

The Haunted House Airbnb in Ontario. Right: A bedroom with a red bed and gold lamps.

Brenda | Airbnb

You might be joined by some uninvited guests while staying at this Ontario Airbnb. The Haunted House is a rental located in Penetanguishene, and, as the name suggests, it's inhabited by more than just humans.

The 1885 Victorian home has eight different apartments, two of which are available to rent on Airbnb. According to the host, the home has become a popular place for psychic mediums to stay due to the paranormal activities that occur inside.

The Haunted House Airbnb.The Haunted House Airbnb.Brenda | Airbnb

Guests have reported a long list of strange happenings, from their bedcovers being ripped off to objects disappearing. Some have even felt as if they were tucked into bed, and others have said that their feet were touched.

Other eerie events include drawers opening, the sound of footsteps, fans turning on by themselves, and the sounds of children running and playing.

Living room with brown curtains and grey couches. Living room with brown curtains and grey couches. Brenda | Airbnb

Many paranormal sightings have happened in apartment 301. Visitors have reported seeing a woman walking around who is "quite vocal." The host, Brenda, believes that this woman is Mary, one of the daughters of the man who originally inhabited the home.

Bedroom with a mannequin in a dress. Bedroom with a mannequin in a dress. Brenda | Airbnb

Other sightings in this apartment include a small boy who hides in the closet. As for the "most frightening" occurrence — the main bedroom door can sometimes be found in the opposite position that it was left before bed (open or closed). The door handle can also rattle at times, as if someone is trying to get in, and you can even see it shaking.

Hallway with a spinning wheel.Hallway with a spinning wheel.Brenda | Airbnb

Apartment 302 has some chilling stories of its own. Brenda recalls that during her first Christmas at the home, she was putting up garland when the sound of feet and a door banging caught her attention. No one was home, and the next time it happened it was even closer to her. After leaving and returning to the place, the sound occurred right beside her, and she has "never decorated in the night again."

Bedroom with a pink chair and wooden dresser. Bedroom with a pink chair and wooden dresser. Brenda | Airbnb

If you're feeling brave, you can book a stay in this haunted spot starting at $140 per night.


The Haunted House

Doll dressed in white with a baby carriage.

Brenda | Airbnb

$140 +/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Penetanguishene, ON

Why You Need To Go: You might just be staying with real ghosts at this haunted Airbnb in Ontario.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...