This Ontario Airbnb Is Actually Haunted & Guests Have Reported Being "Tucked In At Night"
Tons of other eerie events have occurred.
You might be joined by some uninvited guests while staying at this Ontario Airbnb. The Haunted House is a rental located in Penetanguishene, and, as the name suggests, it's inhabited by more than just humans.
The 1885 Victorian home has eight different apartments, two of which are available to rent on Airbnb. According to the host, the home has become a popular place for psychic mediums to stay due to the paranormal activities that occur inside.
The Haunted House Airbnb.Brenda | Airbnb
Guests have reported a long list of strange happenings, from their bedcovers being ripped off to objects disappearing. Some have even felt as if they were tucked into bed, and others have said that their feet were touched.
Other eerie events include drawers opening, the sound of footsteps, fans turning on by themselves, and the sounds of children running and playing.
Living room with brown curtains and grey couches. Brenda | Airbnb
Many paranormal sightings have happened in apartment 301. Visitors have reported seeing a woman walking around who is "quite vocal." The host, Brenda, believes that this woman is Mary, one of the daughters of the man who originally inhabited the home.
Bedroom with a mannequin in a dress. Brenda | Airbnb
Other sightings in this apartment include a small boy who hides in the closet. As for the "most frightening" occurrence — the main bedroom door can sometimes be found in the opposite position that it was left before bed (open or closed). The door handle can also rattle at times, as if someone is trying to get in, and you can even see it shaking.
Hallway with a spinning wheel.Brenda | Airbnb
Apartment 302 has some chilling stories of its own. Brenda recalls that during her first Christmas at the home, she was putting up garland when the sound of feet and a door banging caught her attention. No one was home, and the next time it happened it was even closer to her. After leaving and returning to the place, the sound occurred right beside her, and she has "never decorated in the night again."
Bedroom with a pink chair and wooden dresser. Brenda | Airbnb
If you're feeling brave, you can book a stay in this haunted spot starting at $140 per night.
The Haunted House
Doll dressed in white with a baby carriage.
$140 +/night
Neighbourhood: Penetanguishene, ON
Why You Need To Go: You might just be staying with real ghosts at this haunted Airbnb in Ontario.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.