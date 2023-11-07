6 Nordic-Inspired Airbnbs In Ontario That Will Transport You To Snowy Scandinavia
These are the ultimate spots for relaxation.
You can get a little taste of Scandinavia without leaving the province at these Nordic-inspired Airbnbs in Ontario. These winter escapes feature minimalistic spaces, modern designs and "hygge" vibes.
You can unwind in cozy rooms, curl up by Norwegian fireplaces and rejuvenate in your own private spa at these rentals around the province.
These spots are especially magical during the winter, when the twinkling snow creates an even cozier atmosphere.
If you're dreaming of a winter trip to Norway, you may just want to book one of these Scandinavian-style Airbnbs in Ontario and avoid a lengthy flight.
Hygge on Rousseau
Hygge on Rousseau.
Price: $450 per night
Location: Seguin, ON
Why You Need To Go: This recently-opened Airbnb is a "Scandinavian-inspired retreat in the woods." The rental is perched along the Shadow River and sleeps six guests in three bedrooms.
You can enjoy modern decor and amenities coupled with the peace and tranquility of the surrounding countryside. The home is filled with natural light and features a contemporary kitchen, unique Stuv fireplace, large dining area and a bathroom with heated floors.
You can sing your heart out to karaoke and flip through shows on the 75” Smart TV, or head outside and take advantage of the many outdoor activities.
The rental comes with a private panoramic barrel sauna and cedar hot tub so you can totally unwind while immersed in nature. It's a short drive from town where you can visit the "iconic" Rosseau General Store and Crossroads restaurant.
Hygge House
The Hygge House.
Price: $250 per night
Location: Consecon, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can unwind like you're on a Scandinavian vacay at this cozy guest house in Ontario. Inspired by the Danish word "hygge," the rental is comfortable, modern and minimalistic.
It can sleep two adults and up to two children, making it an idyllic spot for a romantic escape or family getaway.
The home features long, floor-to-ceiling windows offering beautiful views of the outdoors and a vineyard, relaxing earth tones, contemporary furniture and a comfy loft.
Outside you'll find a deck as well as a hot tub where you can unwind.
The rental is minutes from the town of Consecon, where you'll find wineries, restaurants and more.
If you want to live that "hygge" life then this relaxing Airbnb is the place to go.
The Nordic Nest
The Nordic Nest.
Price: $199 per night
Location: Collingwood, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can escape to a "Scandinavian-inspired, newly renovated home located in the heart of Collingwood."
The rental was created with "comfort, style and connectedness in mind" so you can totally unwind from the hustle and bustle of life.
Sleeping six guests in three bedrooms, the home is situated in a peaceful neighbourhood and is a quick walk away from the downtown area. You can enjoy quaint shops, boutiques, restaurants and more. You can also take a short drive to Blue Mountain Village which offers more shopping opportunities and outdoor attractions.
If you're a chef at heart then you're in luck, because this Airbnb comes with lots of counter space and new stainless steel appliances so you can cook up your dream meal.
Cozy up by the indoor fireplace, take a soak in the tub, and more at this relaxing stay.
nortehaus
nortehaus.
Price: $425 + per night
Location: Kawartha Lakes, ON
Why You Need To Go: Tucked away amidst the trees, this "Nordic and Japanese inspired escape" is a dreamy Ontario getaway.
The cabin sits on stilts and "honours simplicity, good company, sustainability, and all things hygge."
You'll find a minimalist design throughout the space and an open-concept living, dining, and kitchen area. The floor-to-ceiling windows allow you to be totally immersed in the surrounding nature.
The Airbnb sleeps four guests and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
There are many relaxing elements to enjoy, including a large bathtub, cozy fireplace and Japanese-inspired sauna in the forest. There's also a river where you can do a cold plunge if you're feeling brave.
Fort; The Baltic
Price: $497 per night
Location: Minden Hills, ON
Why You Need To Go: Have you ever dreamed of falling asleep in a treehouse? This magical Ontario Airbnb lets you do just that.
Hidden amidst towering evergreens, the rental has "all the creature comforts of a boutique hotel with the nest-like experience of life in the sky."
The floor-to-ceiling windows gaze over the forest and the wrap-around deck lets you float amidst the snow-covered branches.
The open-concept living room features a propane fireplace made in Norway so you can enjoy an authentic Scandinavian experience.
You can soak in the tub, enjoy the large rainfall shower and cuddle up with a book on the leather couch. According to the website, the space was "inspired by the Nordic mantra: less is more," allowing the focus to be on the pristine nature surroundings.
The Airbnb sleeps two guests, making it a dreamy spot for a couple's getaway.
Scandinavian-Inspired Tiny Home
Scandinavian-Inspired Tiny Home
Price: $410 per night
Address: Harcourt, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're in need of some rest and relaxation this is the place to be. This tiny home has a "Nordik health ritual" and the amenities are meant to "stimulate mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual rejuvenation."
You can enjoy a Nordic design, modern decor, cozy spaces and large windows allowing for natural light.
The tiny home can sleep three guests and offers a spa-like experience thanks to the onsite amenities.
The property has a hot tub, sauna, cold plunge pool, hammocks, outdoor dining area, and outdoor lounge area where guests can unwind and get their own private Nordic spa experience.
Whether you're booking a romantic retreat or weekend away with friends, this spot is an idyllic place to relax and unwind in true Scandinavian style.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.