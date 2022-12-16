This Stunning New Japanese & Nordic-Inspired Airbnb Near Toronto Sits On Stilts In A Forest
Here's a peek inside.
There's a brand new spot for getaways in Ontario, and it's just 2 hours away from Toronto. Nestled in a lush forest, this dreamy Airbnb lets you relax with nature views.
Nortehaus is a Nordic and Japanese-inspired Airbnb in the Kawartha Lakes. The venue is now accepting bookings for the winter season, and you and three others can enjoy a little vacation at this spot.
nortehaus Airbnb.Parker | Airbnb
The building is perched above the ground on stilts and is surrounded by a forest and flowing river. The massive, floor-to-ceiling windows look out over the scenery, and you can enjoy woodland views from every room (the guest bedroom has a smaller window).
Table and chairs with forest views. Parker | Airbnb
The Airbnb "honours simplicity, good company, sustainability, and all things hygge." You'll find a modern, minimalistic aesthetic throughout the space. The home was designed for rest and relaxation in contrast with the bustle of a big city like Toronto.
Chair and table in front of a fireplace. Parker | Airbnb
The tailor-made kitchen is a tribute to Japanese simplicity, and the main feature of the living room is the cozy Scandinavian STUV fireplace.
The primary bedroom allows you to wake up surrounded by woodland views and includes an ensuite bathroom and free-standing bathtub where you can rejuvenate. The second bedroom also has an ensuite bathroom with a floor-to-ceiling tiled shower.
Primary bedroom.Parker | Airbnb
The outdoor patio is an ideal spot to relax with a book or sip a morning coffee. You can also take a stroll down to the riverfront where you can go for a dip during the warmer months.
Prices start at $425 during the off-season and $550 during peak season. If you're dreaming of a little vacation for 2023, this spot might be worth checking out.
nortehaus
Bathtub with forest views.
$425+/night
Neighbourhood: Kawartha Lakes, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new Japanese and Nordic-inspired Airbnb is a nature escape just outside the city.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.