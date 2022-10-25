Ontario's New Airbnb Lets You Sleep In A Mirrored Dome & It Totally Blends In With The Trees
You can sleep under the stars.
There's a unique new spot for getaways in Ontario, and you might have to look twice in order to find it. Highlands Hideaway is an Airbnb that just opened on October 19, and you can fall asleep in a dome beneath the stars.
Located in Algonquin Highlands, the rental comes with a 4-bedroom cottage and geodesic dome, allowing for a grand total of 10 guests to stay.
Mirrored dome surrounded by fall colours. James | Airbnb
The cottage has a modern interior, with floor-to-ceiling windows, a full kitchen, two bathrooms, and modern decor. There's a movie room complete with a projector, a games room with ping pong and a Pac-Man machine, and more.
Living room with a fireplace and seating area.James | Airbnb
The geodesic dome can be found in the backyard, and it makes for a unique glamping experience. Two thirds of the dome is mirrored, so it almost looks invisible and camouflages with its surroundings.
Forest view from the dome.James | Airbnb
The transparent part gazes into a forest, so you can enjoy nature views from inside. The dome is fully insulated with heating and cooling and can be used year-round. To make your stay even more relaxing, you can warm up in the 6-person hot tub and unwind in the 8-person sauna.
Outdoor hot tub.James | Airbnb
The Airbnb is pet-friendly, so you can even bring your pup along for the retreat. Average prices are $300 per night, so if you're looking for a nature retreat without roughing it, you can book a stay here.
Highlands Hideaway
Dome with fall leaves.
$300 average/night
Neighbourhood: Algonquin Highlands, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can sleep under the stars in a geodesic dome and enjoy a cottage getaway at this new Airbnb.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.