This New Ontario Airbnb Is Steps From The Water & Has Sunset Views From Almost Every Room
It's only 2 hours from the GTA.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you.
There's a magical new spot for getaways in Ontario, and it comes with stunning views. Kabin Tapoke is a newly-built cottage located right on the water in Minden Hills.
The spacious Airbnb sleeps 10 guests and has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Hidden away amongst the trees, this spot treats you to breathtaking views of Moore Lake and serene nature.
Deck with a table overlooking the water. Cassidy | Airbnb
The 4-season cabin just opened in July 2022, and you can escape to a modern living space with vaulted ceilings and sunset views from nearly every room.
Kitchen area. Cassidy | Airbnb
There are endless windows that look out over the water, or you can step out onto one of the 60-foot decks to soak up the scenery. The outdoor hammocks are the perfect place to lounge, and the upper deck features a 4x16 screen room so you can stay safe from the bugs.
Deck with two hammocks and water views. Cassidy | Airbnb
During the warmer months, you'll want to spend every moment by the lake. The water can be accessed from the lower deck, where you'll then travel down about 120 steps until you reach another deck by the water. It features a wrap-around bench and Muksoka chairs to lounge in.
Floating dock at sunset.Cassidy | Airbnb
The 12x20 floating dock is a dreamy spot to hang out, and the rental also comes with kayaks so you can take a paddle around the water.
Side view of the cottage. Cassidy | Airbnb
The property is complete with a cozy sauna and an outdoor shower where you can cool off. There's also a fire pit where you can roast s'mores and gaze into the starry night.
This is the very first property by Wild Kabin Co., and a new one is currently underway in Haliburton.
Kabin Tapoke
Hammock with sunset views.
$789/night
Neighbourhood: Minden, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new cottage is a dreamy escape during any season.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.