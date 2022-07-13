Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Ontario Has A New 'Tex-Mex' Inspired Airbnb & It's Like Waking Up In The Wild West

Time for a vacay!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Log Airbnb in Ontario. Right: Airbnb bedroom with string lights and a colourful blanket.

Once Upon A Stay | Airbnb

There's a new spot to book for your summer vacation in Ontario, and it will give you a little taste of ranch life. A brand new Airbnb has just opened, but it isn't your usual stay.

Located in Oliphant, the four-season cottage, called "Lil Ranch," is "Tex-Mex" inspired. The building itself is a log home from the early 1900s that's been recently renovated.

Exterior of Airbnb.Exterior of Airbnb.Once Upon A Stay | Airbnb

The rental has three bedrooms and sleeps six people, making it a good spot for a getaway with friends. Inside, you'll discover funky, colourful decor, unique art, and authentic Mexican pottery.

Couches with cow-pattern throws and yellow chairs. Couches with cow-pattern throws and yellow chairs. Once Upon A Stay | Airbnb

The living room features a wood-burning fireplace to cozy up by while you enjoy a book, games, or good conversation. One of the highlights of the Airbnb is the loft bedroom, which has vaulted ceilings, dreamy lights, and a giant king-sized bed.

Bedroom with bed, couch, and fireplace. Bedroom with bed, couch, and fireplace. Once Upon A Stay | Airbnb

The exposed log walls, bright patterns, and colourful decor of the rental will whisk you away to another land. Outside, you can discover 6 acres of trails, forests, ponds, and streams.

Bathroom with exposed log walls. Bathroom with exposed log walls. Once Upon A Stay | Airbnb

The yard has a fire pit so you can toast s'mores and enjoy a peaceful summer night, as well as a wood-burning hot tub for ultimate relaxation.

Bedroom with alpaca pillow and hanging lights. Bedroom with alpaca pillow and hanging lights. Once Upon A Stay | Airbnb

You can take a day trip to nearby places like Sauble Beach, the Grotto, and Lion's Head. The host company, Once Upon A Stay, has several other unique rentals to check out as well, including a Creamsicle-themed cottage and magical getaway with a life-sized unicorn.

Lil Ranch

Main room with couches, chairs, and table.

Once Upon A Stay | Airbnb

$412/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Oliphant, ON

Why You Need To Go: This new Airbnb is "Tex-Mex" inspired and will make you feel like you're in another world.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

