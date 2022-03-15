Editions

This Ontario Airbnb Is A 'Beachfront Castle' With Turquoise Water That's Crystal Clear

It has water views from every room.

Airbnb in Penetanguishene, Ontario.

Perched on the shores of Georgian Bay is an incredible vacation spot worthy of a queen. The Airbnb, called the 'Beachfront Castle" is located in Penetanguishene Ontario, although one look at the crystal clear waters might make you think it's in the Caribbean.

Sleeping 10 guests in five bedrooms, the 6,000 square-foot mansion lets you vacation in style. You'll first arrive at the private gates which lead to a circular driveway. The home itself is tucked away in the trees, which offer some privacy and seclusion.

Inside you'll discover a gourmet kitchen, open-concept main room, professional games room, and more. The indoor hot tub room is a dreamy place to relax, and you can gaze out of the windows as you lounge in the warm water. You'll definitely want to have dibs on the primary bedroom, as it comes with a screened balcony where you can watch the sun set over the lake.

In the basement, you'll find tons of activities including ping pong, a pool table, air hockey, and a dart board. The home boasts views of the crystal lake from every room, and the two-tier deck is the perfect place to enjoy the scenery to the fullest.

As you wander along the stone shore, you'll be treated to views of Owen Sound, the Bruce Peninsula, the Blue Mountain slopes, and spectacular sunrises and sunsets. On clear nights, you can watch the stars twinkle over the water.

If you're planning a group getaway and want to pamper yourself with turquoise water and luxurious lodgings, this Airbnb might be what you're looking for.

Beachfront Castle

Water views from a bedroom.

$1,800/night

Neighbourhood: Penetanguishene, ON

Why You Need To Go: This luxurious vacation spot has water so clear, you can see right to the bottom.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

