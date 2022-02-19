Sections

This Ontario Airbnb Is Hidden In A Turquoise Cove & Comes With An Epic Glass Sunroom

It's like vacationing in the tropics. 😍

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Jas | Airbnb

Sandy white shores, turquoise water, and serene nature surroundings might sound like something you'd find on a tropical getaway, but you can enjoy all this right here in Ontario.

This dreamy Airbnb looks like a Caribbean escape, and you won't believe it's located in the province.

The log home is nestled in Dragonfly Cove on Lake Huron. Boasting 1200 feet of beachfront, it's the ultimate spot for a summer getaway.

Jas | Airbnb

Sleeping eight adults and two children, the Airbnb is priced at around $1000 a night, so you'd definitely want to bring a group of friends along with you.

Inside, you'll find an open-concept great room, four bedrooms, hardwood floors, and a stunning glass sunroom with endless views. The large front deck lets you gaze over Lake Huron and take in the sunsets over the water.

Jas | Airbnb

The turquoise lake is the perfect place to take a dip on a hot summer day, and the gradual slope lets you wade into the water. If you're lucky, you might even spot some deer grazing in the front yard.

Jas | Airbnb

The surrounding forest is full of trails, and you can also take a trip over to the nearby MacGregor Point Provincial Park to enjoy sandy beaches, boardwalks, hiking trails, a look-out tower, and more.

Jas | Airbnb

Other features include a fire pit and private hot tub with Bluetooth speakers for some extra fun.

Jas | Airbnb

If you're dreaming of a warm weather getaway, then this spot might be just what you're looking for.

Secluded Log Home

Jas | Airbnb

$1000/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Saugeen Shores, ON

Why You Need To Go: This cabin is nestled in a turquoise cove that will make you feel like you're vacationing in another world.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

