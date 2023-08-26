9 Beautiful Airbnb Cabins In Ontario Where You Can Wake Up In An Autumn Dreamland
Time to plan a fall getaway! 🍂
Cozy season is just around the corner and it's time to plan those autumn getaways. You don't have to go far to enjoy some beautiful destinations and these Ontario Airbnbs will give you all the fall feels.
These charming cabins are surrounded by nature and boasts stunning views, comfy interiors and more. From storybook A-frames to tiny homes perched on the edge of a lake, you can escape the hustle and bustle of city life and enjoy the season to the fullest at these spots.
Here are nine beautiful Ontario Airbnb cabins to book this fall if you're dreaming of a mini vacation.
Pine Reeve Cabin
Pine Reeve Cabin.
Price: $225 per night
Location: Lucknow, ON
Why You Need To Go: This hunt shack has been transformed into a cozy cabin that makes for a dreamy fall getaway spot. The Airbnb sleeps two people and offers beautiful views of the surrounding forest from the large windows.
It's a short drive from Lake Huron as well as the beautiful small town of Goderich, so there is lots to enjoy in the area.
Rose-Eh Chalet
Rose-Eh Chalet.
Price: $350 per night
Location: Harcourt, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located right on the lake, this A-frame chalet has all the fall feels. The rental sleeps six guests so it's a good place to book for a getaway with friends or family.
During your stay, you can enjoy beautiful views from every window and cozy up by the outdoor fire with a warm cup of coffee. You can take a quick drive to the village of Bancroft which features shops, breweries, restaurants and more.
Muskoka Lakes Cottage
Muskoka Lakes Cottage.
Price: $599 per night
Location: MacTier, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sleeping seven guests, this little waterfront cottage is a magical place for an autumn vacation. You can enjoy "million dollar views" and "airy surroundings" while staying here.
You can cuddle up by the wood-burning fireplace and have a cozy movie night in the living room. During the fall months, you can check out the nearby Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery and go on a wagon ride, taste some wine, or do the iconic Cranberry Plunge.
Off Grid "Eh" Frame
Off Grid "Eh" Frame.
Price: $122 per night
Location: Kirkfield, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you want to escape the bustle of everyday life, this off-grid A-frame is the place to be. Sleeping four guests, the cabin is on 25 acres full of private trails and is the perfect spot for a fall hike.
It's less than 20 minutes from Balsam Lake Provincial Park, which means that there are lots of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors and take in the beauty of the season.
There's a campfire with starry views where you can toast marshmallows and breathe in the crisp fall air.
Serene & Spacious Home
Serene & Spacious Home.
Price: $643 per night
Location: Creemore, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a trip to "intimate oasis surrounded by vibrant treetops, gently flowing rivers, and a tranquil stillness" at this Airbnb.
Sleeping eight guests, it's a dreamy fall getaway spot for larger groups. Nestled in the middle of a forest, it's filled with fall views and features a beautiful starry sky.
You can take a trip to the nearby Scenic Caves Nature Adventures or the Collingwood Arboretum or cozy up with some tea in the sunroom.
The Eh Frame Private Bed & Breakfast
The Eh Frame Private Bed & Breakfast.
Price: $429 per night
Location: Grafton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sleeping eight guests, this A-frame cabin has two separate units under one roof, one of which belongs to the owners.
Guests will have access to the front unit which includes access to the hot tub, fire pit, and more. The 50 acre property features beautiful trails to explore for a dreamy fall adventure.
It's a short drive to Ste. Anne’s Spa as well as Prince Edward County where you can enjoy shops, restaurants and more.
Farmview Sunset Cabin
Farmview Sunset Cabin.
Price: $160 per night
Location: Acton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This little cabin is "nestled in the middle of our private oasis" and features "spectacular views from every direction."
It sleeps three guests and features a TV with Netflix as well as games for some indoor fun. You'll even get a continental breakfast included with your stay.
There are several animals to visit on the farm like horses, swans, and miniature goats.
The Wood House Muskoka
The Wood House Muskoka.
Price: $499 per night
Location: Coldwater, ON
Why You Need To Go: Prepare for some major coziness at this spot. Sleeping six guests, this Scandinavian cabin tucked away in a pine forest.
The property looks out over the water and is a dreamy spot to spend some time in nature. You can enjoy a sunset from the dock as well as canoe around the river.
The stay comes with a fire pit and a hammock so you can relax amidst the vibrant colours.
Sunset View
Sunset View Cabin.
Price: $271 per night
Location: Restoule, ON
Why You Need To Go: This tiny lakeside cabin is a cozy fall escape. The stay has "a boho-scandinavian aesthetic inside and rustic amenities outdoors."
There's space for two guests so it's a great spot for a romantic getaway. You can relax in Muskoka chairs on the waterfront deck and sip boozy drinks at the live edge bar.
There's also a private campfire and hammocks, kayaks, and glowing lights to add some magic to the area once nighttime falls.
The Airbnb is close to Restoule Provincial Park which boasts tons of hikes through the fall colours.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.