7 Cheap Airbnbs In Alberta That Are Perfect To Cozy Up In With Your BFFs This Fall
Have the most chilled weekend!
Summer might be drawing to a close but that doesn't mean vacations have to end. Alberta is home to tons of gorgeous Airbnbs that you can visit this fall and best of all, some are incredibly affordable too.
If you're looking to plan a weekend getaway, these cozy Airbnbs might just be the perfect fit with rustic log cabins to rent or tiny cottages to stay in.
Round up a group of your besties and book one of those adorable cheap Airbnbs in the province for a cozy weekend away.
Cozy Eco Cabin
Price: $164 per night
Sleeps: Up to four people
Location: Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a weekend off-grid in beautiful Alberta ranch lands, this cozy cabin is the place to stay.
Located between Calgary and Canmore, the cabin is complete with a fully equipped kitchen, a wood stove to warm up by and old-fashioned outhouse. There's also an outdoor fire pit with a picnic table and fire grill so you can take in the stunning scenery.
While there isn't electricity, you won't have any chance of getting bored while exploring the 40 acre site where you can hike or snowshoe.
You can even buy farm fresh eggs to get your day off to the best start.
Rustic Log Cabin
Price: $91 per night
Sleeps: Up to four people
Location: Rocky View County, AB
Why You Need To Go: It doesn't get more classic than this log cabin cabin just at the foot of Alberta's stunning Rocky Mountains.
The cabin is over 100 years old and it was one of the original fur trading posts along the Bow Valley so you'll be able to take in it's unique history.
It has electric heat as well as a wood burning fireplace to create a super cozy atmosphere or you can head outside to cook on the BBQ.
You'll be able to snuggle up by the fire to watch TV on chilly evenings, explore the gorgeous foothills or even head up to the mountains.
Tiny Home Cabin
Price: $150 per night
Sleeps: Up to four people
Location: Wetaskiwin County No. 10, AB
Why You Need To Go: This adorable cabin is just over an hour's drive away from Edmonton and offers the ultimate escape from city life.
The one-room cabin has a double bed as well as a tiny loft space that sleeps another two people for real slumber party vibes. It also includes a kitchenette with a fridge, appliances and water as well as a cozy sofa and a tv so you can host a movie night.
While you're staying, you can explore 80 acres of stunning forests and lakes and visit the family of llamas that live on site.
Hilltop Cabin
Price: $189 per night
Sleeps: Up to four people
Location: Monarch, AB
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for the perfect escape from Calgary, you can book a stay at this gorgeous cabin in Monarch.
It's a two hour drive from the city and you can spend your days relaxing on the deck overlooking a river and taking in the gorgeous sunset views.
The cabin comes with all your home comforts such as comfy beds, a kitchen, a bathroom and a living room that's perfect for cozy games nights with your friends.
It's also just over an hour drive from the gorgeous Waterton Lakes National Park if you're planning to head out and explore.
Red's Cabin
Price: $200 per night
Sleeps: Up to four people
Location: Pincher Creek, AB
Why You Need To Go: This stunning cabin will give you the most cottagecore vibes imaginable. The log cabin is so charming with a fireplace and a cozy kitchen to prepare your favourite meals.
There's a king-sized bed in the loft as well as a pull out bed in the living room and another in the dining booth.
You'll find a fire pit outside to keep you toasty while in the great outdoors and it's perfect for roasting marshmallows.
The cabin is set on a farm so you may be able to get a tour during your stay to see the horses and cows that reside there.
Tiny Cottage
Price: $151 per night
Sleeps: Up to four people
Location: Seba Beach, AB
Why You Need To Go: For a weekend getaway that's just a short drive from Edmonton, this lakeside cottage is just an hour's drive away.
This adorable cottage is just two minutes walk from a beach on the shores of Wabamun Lake so it's the perfect spot for some relaxing downtime with your besties.
The cottage comes fitted with adorable vintage-style appliances in the kitchen so you can whip up a feast during your stay.
There's also a backyard with a fire pit and chairs for some cozy evenings outside warming up by the fire.
Eagles Nest Chalet
Price: $130 per night
Sleeps: Up to four people
Location: Harvie Heights, AB
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a chill weekend near the majestic Rocky Mountains, this chalet is in the perfect location as it's just a short drive to Canmore and Banff.
You can relax in the living room with mountain views and there's also an outdoor patio so you can enjoy your morning coffee with the sounds and sights of nature.
You can take a trip into the towns of Canmore or Banff, or head out and explore all the incredible scenery the area has to offer with hundreds of beautiful hikes and sparkling blue lakes just a short drive away.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.