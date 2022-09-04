Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

ontario airbnbs

These 9 Airbnbs Are Some Of Ontario's Most Wanted Fall Stays & They Look So Cozy

Pack your bags!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Cabin interior with couches and string lights. Right: Pond with a bridge surrounded by fall colours.

Melissa & Greg | Airbnb, Oliver | Airbnb

Cozy season is almost here, and if you're dreaming of a little autumn getaway, then these Airbnbs will fuel your wanderlust. Airbnb shared some of the most wish-listed cottages and lakefront retreats in Ontario for the fall season, and they'll have you packing your bags.

From a treehouse located in a colourful forest to a private island escape, you'll want to spend every day of fall at these spots.

Treehouse

\u200bTreehouse Airbnb in Ontario.

Oliver | Airbnb

$449/night

Neighbourhood: Port Perry, ON

Why You Need To Go: Nestled in a private, 300-acre forest, this dreamy treehouse will immerse you in the fall colours. You can stroll along trails and around ponds with vibrant reflections.

Lakefront Cottage

Airbnb on a lake with fall leaves.

Tom | Airbnb

$228/night

Neighbourhood: Gravenhurst, ON

Why You Need To Go: This cabin sits right on the water and is a cozy autumn escape. With sunset views and stargazing at night, you can enjoy some peace and tranquility here.

The Nook

Melissa & Greg | Airbnb

$305/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Lakefield, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a cozy escape, then this place is worth booking. The timber-frame cabin has windows with lake views and a hot tub surrounded by colourful leaves.

The Loon Muskoka

Cottage on a rock overlooking a lake. \u200b

Hai | Airbnb

$250/night

Neighbourhood: Coldwater, ON

Why You Need To Go: This two-bedroom cottage has over 20 windows with gorgeous nature views. You can relax on the deck while looking over the fall colours and Tea Lake.

The Here & Now

Seating area in cabin.

Golshan | Airbnb

$280/night

Neighbourhood: Prince Edward County, ON

Why You Need To Go: This modern cottage is available year-round, but it's especially dreamy during the fall. Boasting panoramic views of the Bay of Moscote, this Airbnb is a stunning place to escape to.

Hudson's Rock Canadiana Cabin

\u200bExterior of the cabin with lounge seats and string lights.

Shaun | Airbnb

$354/night

Neighbourhood: Tobermory, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can have the ultimate Canadian getaway at this cozy cabin, which is steps from the water and a short trip to downtown Tobermory.

Log Cottage on an Island

\u200bExterior of the cottage.

Stephen | Airbnb

$600/night

Neighbourhood: Gravenhurst, ON

Why You Need To Go: If a private island escape sounds like your cup of tea, then you'll want to book a stay at this new log cabin. You can enjoy a meal on the covered porch with lake views.

Muskoka Cottage

\u200bCottage surrounded by fall colours.

Fred | Airbnb

$395/night

Neighbourhood: Gravenhurst, ON

Why You Need To Go: Sleeping 10 guests, this comfy cottage has a private dock and serene views of the fall colours surrounding the lake.

Muskoka Villa

\u200bAirbnb villa with rock walkway.

Jason | Airbnb

$399/night

Neighbourhood: Gravenhurst, ON

Why You Need To Go: This massive villa comes with a private hot tub and 270 degrees of scenic Muskoka views. Sleeping eight people, it's a gorgeous group escape during the fall season.

