These 9 Airbnbs Are Some Of Ontario's Most Wanted Fall Stays & They Look So Cozy
Pack your bags!
Cozy season is almost here, and if you're dreaming of a little autumn getaway, then these Airbnbs will fuel your wanderlust. Airbnb shared some of the most wish-listed cottages and lakefront retreats in Ontario for the fall season, and they'll have you packing your bags.
From a treehouse located in a colourful forest to a private island escape, you'll want to spend every day of fall at these spots.
Treehouse
Treehouse Airbnb in Ontario.
$449/night
Neighbourhood: Port Perry, ON
Why You Need To Go: Nestled in a private, 300-acre forest, this dreamy treehouse will immerse you in the fall colours. You can stroll along trails and around ponds with vibrant reflections.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Lakefront Cottage
Airbnb on a lake with fall leaves.
$228/night
Neighbourhood: Gravenhurst, ON
Why You Need To Go: This cabin sits right on the water and is a cozy autumn escape. With sunset views and stargazing at night, you can enjoy some peace and tranquility here.
The Nook
$305/night
Neighbourhood: Lakefield, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a cozy escape, then this place is worth booking. The timber-frame cabin has windows with lake views and a hot tub surrounded by colourful leaves.
The Loon Muskoka
Cottage on a rock overlooking a lake.
$250/night
Neighbourhood: Coldwater, ON
Why You Need To Go: This two-bedroom cottage has over 20 windows with gorgeous nature views. You can relax on the deck while looking over the fall colours and Tea Lake.
The Here & Now
Seating area in cabin.
$280/night
Neighbourhood: Prince Edward County, ON
Why You Need To Go: This modern cottage is available year-round, but it's especially dreamy during the fall. Boasting panoramic views of the Bay of Moscote, this Airbnb is a stunning place to escape to.
Hudson's Rock Canadiana Cabin
Exterior of the cabin with lounge seats and string lights.
$354/night
Neighbourhood: Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can have the ultimate Canadian getaway at this cozy cabin, which is steps from the water and a short trip to downtown Tobermory.
Log Cottage on an Island
Exterior of the cottage.
$600/night
Neighbourhood: Gravenhurst, ON
Why You Need To Go: If a private island escape sounds like your cup of tea, then you'll want to book a stay at this new log cabin. You can enjoy a meal on the covered porch with lake views.
Muskoka Cottage
Cottage surrounded by fall colours.
$395/night
Neighbourhood: Gravenhurst, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sleeping 10 guests, this comfy cottage has a private dock and serene views of the fall colours surrounding the lake.
Muskoka Villa
Airbnb villa with rock walkway.
$399/night
Neighbourhood: Gravenhurst, ON
Why You Need To Go: This massive villa comes with a private hot tub and 270 degrees of scenic Muskoka views. Sleeping eight people, it's a gorgeous group escape during the fall season.
