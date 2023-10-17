8 Small Town Airbnbs In Ontario That Will Make You Feel Like You're On A Trip To Europe
No plane ticket needed.
Streets full of horse-drawn carriages, winding roads with quaint shops and historic manors may sound like something you'd find in Europe, but you can enjoy all this and more right here in Ontario.
These Ontario Airbnbs are located in charming small towns that will transport you overseas. You can enjoy a mini European escape without a pricey plane ticket by booking a stay at these beautiful spots.
If you're dreaming of that European charm, here are eight small town Ontario Airbnbs you'll want to check out.
Home in Elora
Bedroom in the Elora Heritage House.
Price: $240 per night
Location: Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: This charming small town escape has all the European feels. The Elora Heritage House is located in the heart of the village and sleeps two guests in one bedroom.
The home is full of mid-century modern furniture and has a "nostalgic ambience." The yard features towering trees for a feeling of privacy.
The town itself boasts endless local shops and delicious restaurants to enjoy year-round. You can book a spa day at the Elora Mill or hike through the Elora Gorge for some unreal views.
During the summer months, you'll want to plan a trip to the Elora Quarry where you can take a dip in the turquoise swimming hole.
Rustic French Barn
Rustic French Barn.
Price: $675 per night
Location: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can escape to the French countryside without hopping on a plane. This stunning Airbnb in Niagara-on-the-Lake is a "150 year old barn refurbished into a sumptuous elegant French home."
The rental sleeps six guests and has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
From a kitchen that "has been fashioned after a French Normandy style kitchen" and an antique French-wrought iron chandelier, this Airbnb will make you feel like you're waking up in a different country.
Outside you'll find a "magical garden" where you can glimpse deer and the occasional horse-drawn carriage passing by. Other highlights include a gym, hot tub and fire pits.
Chrysler House Heritage Inn
The Garden Room in the Chrysler House Heritage Inn.
Price: $182 per night
Location: Gananoque, ON
Why You Need To Go: The small, waterfront town of Gananoque is a charming place for a European-like escape, and this Airbnb will further those overseas vibes with its historic quaintness.
The Chrysler House Heritage Inn is a 6800 square foot Georgian-Victorian style mansion that dates back to 1826.
The Garden Room feature bright colours, a king-sized bed, ensuite bathroom and private entrance. All rooms " retain their original vision and integrity" so you'll truly feel like you've stepped back in time.
While in Gananoque, you can enjoy the local shops and restaurants, stroll by the water, see a show at the theatre and more.
Apartment in Stratford
Apartment in Stratford.
Price: $141 per night
Location: Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sleeping six guests, this two-bedroom vacation rental has a modern, European feel to it. The former servant's quarters has been transformed into a chic escape that's just steps from Stratford's theatres, restaurants and shops.
The two bedrooms feature king-sized beds and there is a furnished outdoor space where you can relax.
While Stratford is technically a city, you'll feel like you're in a small European town as you wander along the charming Main Street and dine at the delicious restaurants.
11 Rooms
Charming Pink Jewel Box in 11 Rooms.
Price: $294 per night
Location: Collingwood, ON
Why You Need To Go: 11 Rooms is a boutique hotel in Collingwood and it's a unique spot to book for a little small town getaway.
Room 8 has vintage Paris vibes and is full of bright colours and old-time furniture. It overlooks the garden and is complete with a pink and red ensuite shower.
The hotel includes a hallway art gallery and the Lounge where you can enjoy tea, coffee, books, games and a co-working space.
The town of Collingwood has many quaint shops and eateries to explore. It's not far from Blue Mountain Village where you'll find tons of outdoor activities and a charming pedestrian village.
Suite in Old Town
Suite in Niagara-on-the-Lake.
Price: $205 per night
Location: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Another gorgeous Airbnb in Niagara-on-the-Lake is the "Jada" Suite located in a historic home. The suite will whisk you away to London with its old-time charm and you can pretend you're royalty for the night.
The suite sleeps two guests and has a private en-suite bathroom with shared hallways and main sitting and dining areas.
It's steps away from the heart of Niagara-on-the-Lake where you can imagine you're in another country. Boasting a beautiful Main Street, vibrant shops, a theatre and events throughout the year it's a dreamy spot for a getaway.
The Prince Edward County Church
The Prince Edward County Church.
Price: $448 per night
Location: Prince Edward County, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can wake up in a 135-year-old converted church in scenic Prince Edward County. This Airbnb will take you back in time with its "old unique charm."
The rental sleeps eight guests and has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. You can enjoy towering ceilings, a large communal area and a spacious backyard full of trees.
The Airbnb is located just outside of the small town of Wellington and is close to a beautiful vineyard.
Paris Suite
The Paris Suite.
Price: $141 per night
Location: Brant, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Petite Grand is the "perfect place" to experience the charm of Paris. While it isn't the Paris, France, we all know, Paris, Ontario still offers all that old-world magic, making it a lovely spot for a staycation.
The chic two-bedroom apartment sleeps four guests and boasts gorgeous views of the town. It's steps from the Grand River as well as cute local shops and restaurants.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.