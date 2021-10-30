Trending Tags

7 Of The Scariest Horror Movies You Can Stream On Halloween If You Never Want To Sleep Again

It's time to lean into spooky season! 💀

7 Of The Scariest Horror Movies You Can Stream On Halloween If You Never Want To Sleep Again
Aidan Monaghan | Netflix, Netflix

It's all well and good to watch fun Halloween classics on October 31, but if you're looking to truly scare yourself then there are some great movies that are up for the job.

Whether it's the middle of the Maryland woods, a housing estate in England or deep, dark space, these are some of the scariest horror movies that you can stream in Canada right now.

Just don't blame us if you don't get any sleep before work on Monday!

The Babadook

Streaming Service: Prime Video

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Why You Should Watch: This Australian horror flick made waves when it was released back in 2014 for its iconic and haunting main villain — the Babadook. The film is dark, quiet and twisted, and after you've seen it you won't be able to hear a knock at your door without panicking!

The Blair Witch Project

Streaming Service: Prime Video

IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

Why You Should Watch: If you remember watching this movie back when you were 13 and not finding it scary, you're not alone — but you should definitely watch it again. The creeping tension and anxiety is played to perfection in this found-footage film, and I promise you it will keep you hooked right until its horrifying ending.

10 Cloverfield Lane

Streaming Service: Prime Video

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Why You Should Watch: This claustrophobic horror-thriller takes nerve-wracking to another level. Actors John Goodman and Mary Elizabeth Winstead play their roles to perfection, and you won't ever want to be stuck in an underground apocalypse bunker ever again... if you've ever wanted to do that before.

His House

Streaming Service: Netflix

IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

Why You Should Watch: This phenomenal indie horror from first-time writer/director Remi Weekes features two refugees trying to settle into a council estate in England. But their new home harbours a horrifying evil within, and the resulting film will leave you wide-eyed and without any fingernails left.

28 Days Later

Streaming Service: Disney+

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Why You Should Watch: If you're more of a zombies fan, then you cannot go wrong with this classic of the genre. Director Danny Boyle and now-famous actor Cillian Murphy create a terrifying atmosphere in post-apocalyptic London, and the result is a film with human characters that are just as scary as their undead counterparts.

Alien

Streaming Service: Disney+

IMDB Rating: 8.4/10

Why You Should Watch: Whether it's bad acting or dated visual effects, old horror films aren't typically considered scary by today's standards. Alien is an exception to that rule.

Even if you think you know what happens, the movie is far more terrifying and anxiety-inducing than you can imagine. The alien itself is only on screen for four minutes in the whole movie, but the other 113 minutes are plenty scary enough!

The Fear Street Trilogy

Streaming Service: Netflix

IMDB Rating: 6.2/10, 6.7/10, 6.6/10

Why You Should Watch: If you are looking for something more on the modern side, Netflix's new Fear Street Trilogy series offers up three different kinds of horror! Set in the small town of Shadyside at a different time in its haunted past — with some repeating characters — each one of the films has its own spin on the classic genre. No matter what scares you want, you can find them here!

