Netflix Shared The Codes For Its 'Secret Menu' Categories & They Have So Many Hidden Gems
Bookmark this!
You've probably heard that Netflix has secret categories rounding up some of the best niches in movies and TV, but do you actually know how to use them?
The streamer recently released a bunch of codes from its "secret menu" online, and many of the categories are way better than what you'll find while endlessly scrolling through the app.
Netflix says the secret lists go back to the earliest days of the company, when it was still sending people DVDs by mail. The company's internal codes leaked online and it's embraced the model ever since, with staff often adding new lists and updating old ones.
To use the feature, all you have to do is type "netflix.com/browse/genre/CODE" into your browser, and you'll go straight to the secret list for that category.
The categories are super honest and focused on the vibe you're looking for, with titles like "90-Minute Movies," "Spicy Romance," "Small-Town Charm" and "Take A Trip Around The World."
Here are some of the coolest secret categories on Netflix to suit any mood.
Spooky Netflix movies and shows
In the mood for something creepy, or just planning a Halloween watch party?
Consider giving these codes a try.
Cosy Netflix movies and shows
For when you just want to feel good and comfy.
- Family Movie Night - 2013975
- 90-Minute Family Movies - 81466229
- Gal-Pal TV Shows - 1143288
- Small Town Charm - 81615585
- Don't Watch Hungry - 3272152
- Take A Trip Around The World - 81282911
Short Netflix movies and shows
Sometimes you want to watch a good movie but you don't want to commit to two-plus hours if it's not going to be good.
That's where these categories come in. With these Netflix lists, you can find a short movie to watch, an approachable comedy to fill your lunch break or a TV series that you can burn through in a single sitting before moving on with your day.
- 90-Minute Movies - 81466194
- 30-Minute Comedies - 81466224
- Watch In One Night - 3178549
- Watch In One Weekend - 3182735
- Short-Ass Movies - 81603903
Crime and thrillers on Netflix
Whether you're into true crime stories, fictional detectives or real-life scammers, there's a category here for you.
- Relentless Crime Thrillers - 81226732
- Schemers & Scammers - 81493295
- Binge-Worthy British Crime TV Shows - 1192582
- 90-Minute Thrillers - 81466222
Romance shows and movies on Netflix
Perfect for a date night!