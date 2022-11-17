These Provinces Binge-Watch Netflix Shows The Fastest & Here's What They Watched In 2022
The fastest-streamed show in Canada is no surprise.
How long does it take you to finish a Netflix season? According to new research, some Canadians waste no time watching entire seasons of new shows.
Gambling website Time2play looked at Canadians' binge-watching habits when it comes to Netflix series, and it turns out that Canucks in two provinces out-watch the rest of the country.
Time2play surveyed 1,000 Canadian residents across the country who streamed Netflix in the past year, and asked how many days it takes for them to binge-watch a typical 10-episode season (of 45-minute episodes) on Netflix.
According to the results, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are the two provinces that stream Netflix shows the fastest, taking only 4.3 days, on average, to start and finish a 10-episode series.
The second fastest in Canada, British Columbians take an average of five days to binge-watch a Netflix season.
Following the province is Newfoundland and Labrador, which tied in the third spot with New Brunswick, taking an average of six days to finish a show.
On the opposite end, the slowest binge-watchers in the country can apparently be found in Saskatchewan, with residents taking an average of 7.7 days to finish a season.
Just ahead of them is Manitoba, where residents take an average of seven days to start and complete a season.
Falling somewhere in the middle, residents in Quebec, Ontario and Alberta were found to take just over six days to binge a series, with averages of 6.2, 6.3 and 6.4 days, respectively.
The Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Yukon were not included due to a lack of data, Time2play said.
What are the top 10 Netflix shows in Canada?
As for what Canadians were watching this year, Time2play listed the top 10 shows Canadians binge-watched in 2022.
Number one on the list will likely not be a big surprise to anyone, with Stranger Things Season 4 being the most binged series by Canadians.
Following the '80s sci-fi series is Season 2 of The Witcher, Season 3 of Bridgerton, the first and only season of the popular Jeffrey Dahmer drama Dahmer and Season 2 of the crime drama Ozark, which rounds out the top five shows Canadians binge-watched the fastest in 2022.
The full list of the top 10 Netflix shows Canadians watched are as follows:
- Stranger Things (Season 4)
- The Witcher (Season 2)
- Bridgerton (Season 3)
- Dahmer
- Ozark (Season 2)
- Love Is Blind (Season 3)
- The Umbrella Academy (Season 3)
- Selling Sunset (Season 3)
- Never Have I Ever (Season 3)
- Inventing Anna (Season 3)
How much does Netflix Canada cost per month?
In January, Netflix announced it would be raising the price of some of its monthly subscription plans, increasing its Standard subscription price to $16.49 per month and its Premium plan to $20.99 per month, while its Basic plan remained unchanged at $9.99 per month.
However, in October, the streaming platform announced a new ad-supported plan that makes streaming a little cheaper.
The Basic With Ads plan, which launched on November 1 in Canada, allows viewers to pay a smaller price of $5.99 a month, provided they sit through some commercials.
If you want to get in on the binge-watching action (and maybe try your hand at out-watching residents in Nova Scotia and P.E.I.), it won't cost you too much to do so!