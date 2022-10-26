Netflix Canada Just Dropped Its New List For November & Here's Everything You Can Binge
A new season of The Crown and an Addams Family spinoff! 🍿
Netflix Canada just released the list of new movies and shows for November 2022 and there are so many exciting things to stream.
With new seasons of series like The Crown and Dead to Me, along with new shows like The Addams Family spinoff Wednesday, and some romantic holiday flicks on the horizon, it's a great month to get cozy on the couch.
What to watch on Netflix Canada this November
Get comfy because Netflix Canada has a bunch of buzz-worthy movies and shows coming in November.
Tim Burton fans, it's time to get excited because the show Wednesday is coming to Netflix Canada on November 23. Wednesday Addams tries to master psychic abilities and investigate murders while attending the Nevermore Academy.
Lindsay Lohan returns to our screens as an heiress who loses her memory during a skiing accident in a new holiday movie Falling For Christmas. The film drops on November 10.
Nineties heartthrob Freddie Prinze Jr. is also starring in a new holiday film that will be released on November 17, called Christmas With You. Actor Justin Hartley, from This Is Us, stars in The Noel Diary as a novelist who meets a woman looking to find her mother.
Season 5 of The Crown is coming on November 9 and it reveals the drama of the monarchy during the 1990s.. There is also a new season of Dead to Me being released on the 17th.
You can keep the nostalgic '90s vibes going by watching the series Blockbuster, streaming on November 3. If you'd rather throw it back further you can watch The Wonder, a story of an English nurse investigating a case of a child who has stopped eating in an Irish village in the year 1862. It's coming on November 16.
Other new series and films to look forward to include Enola Holmes 2 on November 4, Slumberland starring Jason Momoa on November 18, and season 2 of Down To Earth With Zac Efron on the 11th.
Everything new to Netflix Canada in November
Here is everything coming to Netflix Canada in November 2022:
- Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 6 - November 1
- The Takeover - November 1
- Young Royals: Season 2 - November 1
- The Final Score - November 2
- Killer Sally - November 2
- Blockbuster - November 3
- The Dragon Prince: Season 4 - November 3
- Panayotis Pascot: Almost - November 3
- Buying Beverly Hills - November 4
- Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King's Horseman - November 4
- Enola Holmes 2 - November 4
- The Fabulous - November 4
- Lookism - November 4
- Manifest: Season 4 Part 1 - November 4
- Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste - November 5
- Deepa & Anoop: Season 2 - November 7
- Behind Every Star - November 8
- The Claus Family 2 - November 8
- Neal Brennan: Blocks - November 8
- Triviaverse - November 8
- The Crown: Season 5 - November 9
- FIFA Uncovered - November 9
- The Soccer Football Movie - November 9
- Falling for Christmas - November 10
- Lost Bullet 2 - November 10
- Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia - November 10
- State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith - November 10
- Warrior Nun: Season 2 - November 10
- Ancient Apocalypse - November 11
- Capturing the Killer Nurse - November 11
- Don't Leave - November 11
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down Under - November 11
- Is That Black Enough for You?!? - November 11
- Monica, O My Darling - November 11
- My Father's Dragon - November 11
- Stutz - November 14
- Teletubbies - November 14
- Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy - November 15
- Johanna Nordström: Call the Police - November 15
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure - November 15
- Run for the Money - November 15
- In Her Hands - November 16
- The Lost Lotteries - November 16
- Mind Your Manners - November 16
- Off Track - November 16
- Racionais MC's: From the Streets of São Paulo - November 16
- The Wonder - November 16
- 1899 - November 17
- Christmas with You - November 17
- Dead to Me: Season 3 - November 17
- I Am Vanessa Guillen - November 17
- Pepsi, Where's My Jet? - November 17
- The Cuphead Show!: Part 3 - November 18
- Elite: Season 6 - November 18
- Inside Job: Part 2 - November 18
- Reign Supreme - November 18
- Slumberland - November 18
- Somebody - November 18
- The Violence Action - November 18
- My Little Pony: Winter Wishday - November 21
- StoryBots: Answer Time - November 21
- Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would - November 22
- Blood, Sex & Royalty - November 23
- Christmas on Mistletoe Farm - November 23
- Lesson Plan - November 23
- The Swimmers - November 23
- Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border - November 23
- The Unbroken Voice - November 23
- Wednesday - November 23
- Who's a Good Boy? - November 23
- First Love - November 24
- The Noel Diary - November 24
- Blood & Water: Season 3 - November 25
- Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich - November 25
- The Action Pack Saves Christmas - November 28
- The Creature Cases: Season 2 - November 29
- Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields - November 29
- Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic - November 29
- A Man of Action - November 30
- My Name Is Vendetta - November 30
- The Lost Patient - November 30
- Snack VS. Chef - November 30
- Take Your Pills: Xanax - November 30
What's leaving Netflix Canada in November?
Here is everything leaving Netflix Canada in November 2022:
- From Dusk Till Dawn: Seasons 1-3 - November 1
- Everybody Loves Raymond: Seasons 1-5 - November 9
- National Security - November 14
- The Matrix Reloaded - November 29
- The Matrix Revolutions - November 29
- White Chicks - November 30