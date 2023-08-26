You Can Visit The US City Where Hocus Pocus Was Filmed & It's Just A Road Trip From Ontario
It's spooky season!
For the ultimate spooky fall activity, you can take a road trip to a "haunted" U.S. city that's said to be home to real-life witches.
Salem, Massachusetts, is a classically spooky place to visit in the fall, and has allegedly been home to both real-life and fictional witches.
The city is recognized around the world for its rich history, which includes the Salem Witch Trials of 1692. It was also famously the filming site of the 1993 movie Hocus Pocus, in which a teen boy accidentally awakens a trio of witches who were executed in the 17th century.
Conveniently, there's no need to book a plane ticket (or fly a magic broom) to get here -- you can easily visit the city on a road trip from Ontario.
How long does it take to get from Toronto to Salem?
Salem is just under a 9-hour drive from Toronto, or just under a 7-hour drive from Ottawa. From Toronto, you can take the I-90 East to I95/Route 128 North. Take exit 40A and follow Route 114-East into Salem.
Once in Salem, follow signs to the Salem Visitor Center, Museum & Historic Sites, and Downtown Parking.
From Ottawa, you can take the Trans Canada Highway to the I-93 South, from which you'll connect with Route 128-North. More information about getting to Salem can also be found online.
What can I do in Salem?
The city is full of cobblestone streets lined with quirky boutiques and quaint cafes. Here, you'll find yourself immersed in a world of witchcraft and mystical attractions everywhere you look.
If you want some guidance from beyond this earthly realm, there are a number of psychics in Salem where you can book in for a reading.
Visitors won't want to miss the Salem Witch Museum, where you can get an immersive look into the events of 1692 and learn about how the image of the witch has changed over time.
You'll also want to stop at the Nightmare Gallery, a cinematic monster museum known as one of the city's most unique attractions.
If you're feeling brave, you can embark on a haunted walking tour to discover the town's eerie legends and ghostly tales.
You can also, of course, visit the sites in Salem where Hocus Pocus was filmed including Pioneer Village, the Ropes House and the Old Town Hall.
While you're here, be sure to stop in at the Witch Trials Memorial, an area surrounded on three sides by a granite wall. Benches within the Memorial perimeter bear the names and the execution dates of each of the 20 victims of the Salem Witch Trials.
Salem, Massachusetts
Location: Salem, MA
Why You Need To Go: From its historic charm to its Hocus Pocus allure, this enchanting town promises a getaway filled with nostalgia, spooky tales, and a dash of magic, and is the perfect place for a fall road trip.
