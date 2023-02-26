Narcity After Dark: 7 Creepy Canadian Urban Legends That'll Definitely Keep You Up At Night
Feel like getting spooked? 👻
Canada is home to its share of hauntings, folklore and myths, and some are spookier than you'd expect.
From cryptids that will haunt your dreams to urban legends you didn't know had ties to Canada, it turns out that the country is one scary place.
If you're feeling brave, we've rounded up some creepy tales of restless ghosts, monsters stalking the woods and paranormal activity in the water from right here in Canada.
Here are seven spooky Canadian legends that might keep you up at night (and that you may want to read with a light on).
Ogopogo
You've heard of the Loch Ness monster. Now, meet Canada's version.
In Canadian folklore, Ogopogo is a monstrous creature said to lurk in the waters of B.C.'s Okanagan Lake in Kelowna.
The lake monster is described as a multi-humped serpent-like creature, with green or black skin and the head of a horse, snake or sheep.
According to the Canadian Encyclopedia, Okanagan Lake has "an ill-defined lake bottom," which "gives rise to speculation about long-trapped dinosaur eggs released by movements of the Earth's crust."
Stories of Ogogpogo are said to date back thousands of years to the Interior Salish First Nation people, who spoke of "N’ha-a-itk," or "the spirit of the lake."
Much like Scotland's Loch Ness Monster, there have been multiple supposed sightings of Ogopogo over the years, although there's no concrete evidence that the lake monster actually exists.
Still, with the Okanagan Lake having a maximum depth of 230 metres (for reference, that's taller than San Franciso's Golden Gate Bridge), you never know what may be lurking beneath the water.
Julie's Harbour
In Newfoundland and Labrador, among the welcoming people and hospitality the region is known for, you can find stories of the paranormal.
One such tale centres on Julie's Harbour, a resettled community near Triton.
According to Skipper Mike Roberts of Badger Bay Boat Tours, the community is home to something not of this realm.
And, as Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism eerily puts it, "the only way to get there is by boat, snowmobile, or ATV...which means it’s also the only way to leave if you encounter something spooky."
According to the tourism centre, Julie's Harbour is named after a woman who drowned in what is now known as Julie’s Harbour Pond.
While how she died isn't known, it's said that her spirit has been felt in the area ever since her death.
Further adding to the eeriness of the harbour, all that you'll find left of the community is a large graveyard full of headstones of entire families dating back to the 1800s.
Visitors to the harbour have recounted bone-chilling tales of hearing the sounds of children's laughter, despite being alone, and hearing young voices calling from the woods.
One story even tells of an apparition seen floating through the walls of the single house left in Julie's Harbour.
Would you be brave enough to stay the night?
Sasquatch
Sasquatch, aka, "Bigfoot."
When you hear "Sasquatch," you might think of the forests of the northwestern United States, like Oregon, Wyoming and Montana. But what you may not know is that Sasquatch, aka Bigfoot, has Canadian origins.
Sasquatch is a large, hairy, humanoid creature believed to roam the forests of the northwestern U.S. and Canada.
Bigfoot sightings have been recorded in B.C., Alberta and even Yukon.
Specifically, many sightings have been reported in the Harrison River Valley in British Columbia, and the area is actually home to a number of reputable Sasquatch investigators, according to Tourism Harrison.
The creature is described as bipedal (meaning it walks on two feet), and tall, measuring over 2 metres in height, with a hairy, primate-like build.
Footprints assumed to be left by Bigfoot are said to measure up to 50 centimetres, according to the Canadian Encyclopedia.
Sasquatch is rooted in Indigenous legend, believed to come from a mispronunciation of the Salish word Sasq’ets, meaning "wild man" or "hairy man."
While there's never been any real scientific evidence that Sasquatch exists (scientists say that a body or a piece of a body is needed as proof) the many reportings, stories and sightings beg the question — what's out there in the woods?
The Screaming Tunnel
Known as one of the most haunted areas in Ontario's Niagara Region, the Screaming Tunnel is a 125-foot-long brick tunnel located just outside of Niagara Falls.
The 12-foot-high tunnel, which is quite eerie looking as is, comes with the tale of a tragic incident.
According to local legend, a young girl who was killed and burned in the tunnel haunts the area to this day.
The famous urban tale has inspired generations of teens to strike a match in the tunnel and wait for the ghost of the girl to blow it out -- the act is supposed to be followed by an "unearthly scream from the spirit," giving the tunnel its name.
It was even turned into a movie called Warner Road in 2018.
If you visit the tunnel, according to believers, and light a match, you'll hear the ghostly scream of the girl as the light goes out — if you're brave enough to make it that far, that is.
Loup-garou
A werewolf, or loup-garou.
Werewolves, or loup-garous, are commonly found in European folklore, but it turns out that the creatures have a Canadian connection.
In Canada, werewolves are said to have a long history of "plaguing" those living in Montreal.
According to Haunted Montreal, when French settlers left Europe for Canada, they brought their fear of werewolves with them.
Werewolves are, generally, people who change into vicious, powerful wolves, usually under the light of a full moon.
The legend varies regionally, with some werewolves able to change any time, but in most variations, as History puts it, "all are bloodthirsty beasts who cannot control their lust for killing people and animals."
And the full moon aspect of the legend may have some truth to it.
According to a study conducted at the Calvary Mater Newcastle hospital in Australia, a full moon can bring out the “beast” in many humans.
The study found that, of 91 "violent" and "acute" behavioural incidents at the hospital from August 2008 to July 2009, 23% took place on the night of a full moon.
The Flaming Ghost Ship
A ghostly ship engulfed in flames.
In Atlantic Canada, Prince Edward Island may seem to be perfectly positioned for tales of the supernatural, with stories of haunted lighthouses and, of course, ghost ships.
One such tale tells of the ghost ship of the Northumberland Strait, a phantom vessel often spotted on the strait's turbulent waters.
Usually appearing around dusk, the ship is described as a schooner with three or four masts, engulfed in flames.
According to local lore, the ship's crew can be heard shouting as they try to escape the burning boat by climbing the rigging or jumping overboard.
In all the tales, the phantom vessel is there one moment and gone the next. Car ferries and boats have gone out in an attempt to rescue the ship's crew, only to see the ship disappear before their eyes.
The ghost ship continues to be spotted today, and there have been so many reports that Canada Post even featured the ship on a stamp.
But with so many sightings and people trying to rescue the ship's crew to no avail, the question remains, what's really out there?
Wendigo
A depiction of a wendigo.
Edenmanusphotography | Dreamstime
If you live in Canada or the northern U.S., you've likely heard of the wendigo, a supernatural being that comes from the spiritual traditions of Algonquian-speaking First Nations, according to the Canadian Encyclopedia.
A wendigo, or "windigo," is a powerful, man-eating creature. According to the Ojibwe People’s Dictionary, the word "wiindigoo," translates to "winter cannibal monster."
The creature is described as huge (nearly 10 feet tall) and human-like, often depicted as emaciated with a skeletal frame, ash-cloured skin and even antlers or horns.
Legends tend to place it deep within forests, where it lives unseen. Wendigos' diet is said to feature one thing: human bodies — especially children.
"The windigo is usually, but not always, endowed with powers, such as superhuman strength and stamina that allow it to stalk, overpower and devour its victims," says the Canadian Encyclopedia.
In most versions of the legend, a human becomes a wendigo after their spirit is corrupted (often by the desire to use cannibalism as a means to stave off starvation).
So, feeling scared yet?