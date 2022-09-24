7 Haunted Places In Canada You Can Take A Spooky Road Trip To This Fall
If you dare!
Fancy a road trip? Where better to go ahead of fall and Halloween than somewhere haunted?
Canada may be home to more spooky locations than you think. Every province has its share of ghost stories, whether that's creepy Grey Ladies, eerie ghost children or phantasmal soldiers. Eek!
You can plan a road trip to the closest ghostly location near you, and maybe even see a spectre or two.
From shut-down coal mines with supernatural occurrences to eerie fortresses where spirits are said to wander, here are eight haunted places in Canada you'll definitely want to check out this fall.
Lower Fort Garry
Location: 5925 Provincial Trunk Hwy. 9, Saint Andrews, MB
Why You Need To Go: Lower Fort Gary in Manitoba is over 175 years old, so it's no wonder that people have reported ghostly occurrences here.
A building at the fort called the Big House is said to be a hot spot for paranormal activity.
Some have reported seeing a ghostly woman in white in the basement kitchen of the house, while others have said to have felt the presence of former residents in the warehouse.
Hatley Castle
Location: 2005 Sooke Rd., Victoria, BC
Why You Need To Go: The property of the Edwardian Hatley Castle, which was built in 1908, is said to be haunted by the ghosts of the Dunsmuir family, who commissioned its design and once owned it.
You can tour the gardens of the castle for yourself and keep an eye out for any strange paranormal occurrences.
While you're in the area, you can explore Victoria's Chinatown and Market Square, which are said to have tons of paranormal energy and ghosts, and stay at the Fairmont Empress, which is said to be one of the city's most haunted spots.
Hermitage Ruins
Location: 621 Sulphur Springs Rd., Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: These ruins in Hamilton's Dundas Valley Conservation Area are eerie on their own, but rumours say a ghost may walk the grounds.
It's said that visitors may hear the cries and see the ghostly figure of William Black, a Hermitage estate coachman who died on the property in the 1830s and was buried at a nearby crossroad.
Halifax Citadel
Location: 5425 Sackville St., Halifax, NS
Why You Need To Go: Being 166 years old and formerly a place that housed prisoners, you'd expect this fortress to be haunted.
It's said that unexplained occurrences at the national historic site include mysterious images appearing on security cameras and stories of Grey Ladies. To learn more about the fortress' haunted history, you can go on a ghost tour of the area.
On September 23, the Halifax Citadel announced it would be temporarily closed due to Hurricane Fiona, but has plans to reopen later in the month.
Buffalo Pound Provincial Park
Location: Buffalo Pound Provincial Park, SK
Why You Need To Go: In Saskatchewan's Buffalo Pound Provincial Park you'll find a lonesome stone house tucked away in the woods, an eerie spot that's also reported to be haunted.
The house, which was built in the 1800s, is only accessible by trails, according to Tourism Saskatchewan. It also cryptically notes that "once you reach the secluded homestead, no one can see or hear you." Yikes!
Gastown
Location: Vancouver
Why You Need To Go: Not only has Vancouver's Gastown been featured in shows about ghosts, it apparently has a few of its own — in fact, Gastown claims to be the most paranormal neighbourhood in Canada.
It's said that the Old Spaghetti Factory in Gastown hosts several spirits, including a young boy who runs around the restaurant. The ghost of a man who was robbed and killed in the district is also said to wander the streets, according to locals.
Fort Wellington
Location: 370 Vankoughnet St., Prescott, ON
Why You Need To Go: Fort Wellington was built during the war of 1812. Today, it's open for visitors, but apparently, the costumed historical interpreters aren't the only ones roaming the fort.
According to a study by the Toronto & Ontario Ghosts and Hauntings Research Society, as well as staff testimony, the ghost of a soldier from the war occupies the fort's blockhouse, and is known to startle staff members and slam doors.
