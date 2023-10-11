Canada's 'Scariest Corn Maze' Is Back & It Looks Extra Terrifying This Year (PHOTOS)
Would you dare to go? 👻
Maan Farms isn't for the faint of heart, but all those who want some extra goosebumps on their arms this season won't be disappointed if they pay a visit to what's known as the "scariest corn maze in Canada."
Maan Farms is in Abbotsford, B.C. and for years has run its corn maze. By day you'll see kids running around the pumpkin patch here and families enjoying some fall-themes sweet treats, but by night in October though you'll get shivers down your spine.
There are a few haunted experiences at the farm, and the corn maze is just one of the terrifying attractions. The theme of the corn maze is Slaughterhouse, which is pretty daunting.
Then there's The Hooded Haunt, which is described as "a multisensory hellscape where hidden horrors await and your only guides are touch and intuition."
On this sinister journey you should expect to be separated from your group and touched by the actors, all with a fabric hood on your head. Sound fun?
If it all gets too much though you can simply take off your hood and the actors will know that you're opting out of the experience.
For the extra brave there's an interactive and immersive full-touch haunt, called Homestead, which the website says will leave guests "begging to be set free."
In between these chilling haunts, you can catch your breath and bring the heart rate down by grabbing some tasty treats at the farm.
You can buy tickets for the different attractions, or truly embrace the Halloween season by doing them all. The haunted attractions run from Thursdays to Sundays in October, and of course on Halloween night. You should book in advance because some dates are already sold out!
Good luck out there to all those brave enough to take on this spot.
Scariest Corn Maze in Canada 2023
Price: Prices vary by date.
For tickets booked online in advance, for October 12 at 7 p.m.: $90 for Slaughterhouse, The Way Down & Homestead. $65 for Slaughterhouse & The Way Down. $65 for Homestead only. $165 for VIP access which includes "immediate access to all the attractions, priority check-in, reserved seating, 6 mini donuts, 1 drink (Wine/Slushie), witch hat."
Why You Need To Go: If you want a full-on scare that will leave you having nightmares for weeks on end, this is the spot to go. It's for all the true Halloween lovers out there who aren't afraid of a little hair-raising (or a whole lot).