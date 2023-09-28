This Pumpkin Patch In BC Was Ranked As The Top One In Canada & The Farm Is A Fall Dream
You can get lost in rows of gourds. 🎃
Pumpkin patches are popping up all over Canada, and one of the top quintessential fall attractions is right in B.C.
The popular B.C. pumpkin patch and farm, Maan Farms, topped Chef's Plate's ranking of Canada's best pumpkin patches — making it a must for all the fall-loving people in the province.
While Maan Farms took first place on the list of 20 pumpkin patches in Canada, it also has some other fall attractions like a scary corn maze that is dubbed the "Scariest Corn Maze In Canada."
To create the ranking Chef's Plate looked at the price of admission, Google rating, followers, Google searches, other attractions, and if it's dog friendly. Maan Farms scored a 100 on the index, followed by Edmonton Corn Maze in Alberta which got a 99.38.
For all the dog owners out there, you don't have to leave your pup at home. You can bring them with you to the farm and make the outing extra cute.
This year you can wander through their Forest Pumpkin Patch, looking for the perfect pumpkin to set on your doorstep for the season.
The fall festivities don't end there either. You can have a sweet autumn-themed treat at the farm, see the barnyard animals, and wander through the corn maze.
Cozy season is here, and it's time to embrace it!
Maan Farms
Price: $19 for pumpkin patch entry
Address: 790 McKenzie Rd, Abbotsford, BC
Why You Need To Go: This spot is the top pumpkin patch in Canada, so it's the ideal time to visit and get into the fall feels.