This Farm In BC Has A Giant Corn Maze & It'll Instantly Give You All The Fall Feels (PHOTOS)
Grab your pumpkin spice latte and head here ASAP! 🌽
If you're already ready for the fall season to begin, look no further! You can get lost in the winding rows of this cornfield in Chilliwack, B.C., and the farm even has an extra special theme this fall.
Greendale Acres Farm is celebrating 25 years with a special corn maze design that you can wander through all season long.
The design shows a barn and a surrounding field with a long winding road, and has a heartwarming story to go along with it.
"For the team at Greendale Acres this is the road back home. They have all spent time living away from the farm but they have always been brought back. That is their hope for their guests. No matter where you go or how busy life becomes you will always have a family farm to call home," the Greendale Acres website explains.
The corn maze has been running for many years, and it's the perfect way to spend a crisp day if you want to get in the mood for fall.
After finding your way out of the maze you can explore the rest of what the farm has to offer. There's a rope adventure course, a hay bale maze, and a farm carousel to enjoy
Admission is $16 per person if you book in advance, but during October weekends and holidays, it's $18. They also offer annual memberships for $40 per person, which allow you to go and explore the maze as much as you like.
Once the pumpkins are harvested, you can also check out the beautiful pumpkin displays at the farm, which will really get you in the fall mood.
And it's not autumn without a pumpkin-spiced something, so of course the farm also has flavoured coffee, plus some tasty treats like cotton candy and donuts.
The maze runs until the end of October, so get all your fall feels in while you can!
Chilliwack Corn Maze
Price: From $16 per person
Address: 41905 Yale Rd. W, Chilliwack, BC
Why You Need To Go: Nothing says fall like strolling through a field of corn at a farm surrounded by pumpkins, cute animals, and autumnal treats.