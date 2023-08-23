This Small Town In Ontario Was The Filming Location Of 'It' & You Can Take A Spooky Tour
Perfect for a fall road trip. 🍂
If you need a break from the hustle and bustle of the city, consider escaping to this small town just over an hour from Toronto.
Port Hope is a charming small town on Lake Ontario that's like something out of a movie — and, in fact, it is.
The town was the filming location of It, the movie based on the Stephen King novel of the same name about a group of kids who band together to destroy a shape-shifting monster.
In 2016, Port Hope became the fictional Maine town of Derry, the site of the It chapter 1. A number of businesses flew U.S. flags and transformed into fictional storefronts and shops for the movie, like the ice cream parlour "Derry Scoop" and Quality Meats, which in real life is the shoe store Shuuz.
Fans of the horror movie (the second installment of which was also filmed in the town), can embark on an It Walking Tour in Port Hope for a spooky activity and see the filming locations by the light of day.
If you've seen the movies, some of the sights you might recognize include Memorial Park, where the 20-foot statue of Paul Bunyan presided in the film.
Fans will also not want to miss the laneway off Walton Street, where you'll find a sign indicating the delivery door for the film's Quality Meats store, perfect for snapping a selfie.
You can find a map with filming locations and directions on the town's website. A virtual tour guide with more information about the filming spots is also available online.
Beyond the spooky tour, Port Hope is a stunning destination for a road trip. Nationally acclaimed for having the best-preserved main street in Ontario, the town is also well known for its restored 19th-century homes, some of which have been turned into quaint B&Bs.
You'll also find tons of unique shops and boutiques in the downtown area, as well as excellent fishing in the Ganaraska River or on Lake Ontario.
While you're here, be sure to visit the Capitol Theatre, which is one of Canada's last remaining atmospheric theatres and is designated as a national historic site. The theatre regularly hosts live entertainment, cabaret, and film festivals featuring classic movies.
And while a day trip here is a great activity on a summer day, this isn't the only season to visit.
In fall, the town becomes a great place to take in the changing leaves, with the Port Hope Conservation Area and the Ganaraska Forest (the largest in southern Ontario) providing ample opportunities for hiking and viewing the scenery.
Port Hope
Location: Port Hope, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit this quaint small town in Ontario that's just over an hour from Toronto and embark on a spooky walking tour.
