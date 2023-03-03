6 Dreamy Small Towns Less Than 2 Hours From Toronto That Feel Like A Different Country
Quaint streets and European vibes await.
If you're dreaming of a day trip and don't want to go too far from Toronto then these picturesque small towns are worth visiting. Boasting historic streets, local shops, and drool-worthy restaurants, these places will whisk you away to another land.
The towns are gorgeous spots to visit during any season so start those engines and enjoy a little getaway without a plane ticket.
St. Jacobs
Address: St. Jacobs, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can say hello to local shops, cute bakeries, and a massive farmer's market at this small town. The village is located about an hour and a half from Toronto and makes for a beautiful day trip.
Stratford
Address: Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: While its technically a city, Stratford has all those charming small-town vibes. It's perched along the Avon River and has a rich restaurant and theatre scene. It's just under a two-hour drive from Toronto.
Orangeville
Address: Orangeville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located an hour from Toronto, this town is brimming with historic beauty and has "first-rate culinary offerings and delightful displays of creativity." You can enjoy a delicious meal or watch a theatre performance during your visit.
Port Perry
Address: Port Perry, ON
Why You Need To Go: Boasting trails, wineries and breweries, quaint shops, and more, Port Perry is an idyllic spot for a day trip. It's located about an hour from Toronto and has quaint, European vibes.
Elora
Address: Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located on the edge of a gorge, this historic small town is overflowing with beauty and is a stunning spot to spend a day. You'll feel like you're in another world as you wander along the quaint streets. It's around an hour and a half from Toronto.
Paris
Address: Paris, ON
Why You Need To Go: It may not be in France, but this cute Ontario town will still fill you with European vibes. It features stone buildings, picturesque trails, and local shops. It's an hour and a half drive from the city.
