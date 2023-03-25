A TikToker Listed The Best Horror Films On Netflix Canada & They All Look Terrifying (VIDEO)
A TikToker recently named some of her favourite scary movies on Netflix Canada, and these horror flicks genuinely look like the stuff nightmares are made of.
Shanda, who uses the handle @_shandaleigh on TikTok, regularly talks about movies and says that she is "more than happy to be the Canadian Netflix horror [expert]."
In a recent video, she listed her favourite horror movies that can be found on Netflix Canada right now, and they all look like true nightmare fodder.
If you're looking for a scary movie to settle down with this weekend, look no further, as all of these films are available via Netflix and can be streamed for free by anybody with an account.
Backcountry
Her first pick is Backcountry, 2015 flick that is categorized by IMDb as an adventure-drama-horror.
"I would consider this to be a semi-popular horror movie especially within Canada… it was filmed in Canada," Shanda says.
"It's about a young couple that goes to the forest to camp for the weekend… why people camp, I don't know," she jokes.
The duo later come across a black bear and, naturally, a gruesome attack scene follows.
"It's intense but it's a great movie, you need to watch it," Shanda adds.
Incident in a Ghostland
Shanda calls this one of her favourite "comfort-horror movies," if there really is such a thing.
"This movie follows two sisters and their single mother who move to their aunt's old home…." she says.
"And there have been a series of home invasions and break-ins locally. But it's not your typical home invasion movie," she notes, adding that this film is "so well done."
Creep
Shanda says she would be very surprised if this is one others haven’t watched yet.
"This movie follows a guy who responds to an ad on Craigslist and it's about this man who is looking for somebody to kind of follow him around and take final footage of himself because he may or may not be termally ill… or he may just be a psycho."
So, if this is one you haven't caught up with yet, consider this your sign.
Creep 2
And once you catch up with Creep, Shanda also recommends the sequel.
This one follows a similar storyline to the first, except that it's a female video artist who answers a Craigslist ad from a man.
And, of course, all sorts of horror ensues.
"It's so well done, it's very good," Shanda says.
Marianne
This is a French horror series, but even if you don't know the language Shanda recommends giving it a shot with subtitles.
"You want to talk original and creepy, this series is for you," she says. "It actually was cancelled after the first season but the first season is still watchable."
"This also follows a horror writer… she somehow created this villain through her stories that haunts her throughout life."
Good luck, brave horror buffs!