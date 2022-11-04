7 Canadian Cities Were Named The 'Most Underrated' In The Country & Toronto Isn't One Of Them
Add these to your list of places to visit if you haven't already!
If you're wondering where the best city in Canada is, a new ranking may give you some insight.
Several Canadian cities were recently called the "most underrated" in the country by Condé Nast Traveler, and surprisingly (or perhaps unsurprisingly to some) Toronto wasn't one of the places mentioned.
The travel magazine put together a list of standout cities in Canada that "don't always get the limelight they deserve," naming places from several different regions of the country.
CN Traveler identified Halifax as one of the most underrated spots in Canada, noting that its recent revival puts it "at the forefront of sophistication in Eastern Canada."
The publication highlighted Halifax's Muir Hotel as one of the city's draws, calling it the "new crown jewel of the city’s hotel portfolio."
CN Traveler also included Winnipeg on its list of the best cities to visit in 2023, highlighting its many museums showcasing Indigenous artwork and culture, including the Qaumajuq, a first-of-its-kind museum that is home to the largest public collection of contemporary Inuit art in the world.
In another Atlantic Canada spot, Moncton, New Brunswick, was also highlighted for being an underrated destination in the country, specifically for its "lively downtown core and craft beer scene."
Probably unsurprisingly to those who are familiar with the town, Banff, Alberta, was also flagged as one of Canada's most underrated places by CN Traveler, which highlighted Banff National Park's "sparkling turquoise blue waters" and the often overlooked city itself as reasons to visit.
In Central Canada, the magazine highlighted Quebec City as a must-visit destination in Canada that "instantly transports visitors back in time to seventeenth-century Europe."
The city, according to Traveler, is also "home to some of the best and brightest restaurants," like fine-dining spot Restaurant Le Clan.
In the same region, Ottawa was also determined to be one of Canada's most underrated locales as a "small but sophisticated" city with a "highly-walkable downtown core."
For things to do in the city, CN Traveler highlighted the Arlo Wine & Restaurant, which it says "showcases the best in local Ontario wine and cocktails in a cozy dining space."
Finally, the British town of Victoria, B.C., was included on the list of underrated cities for its "small-town energy" and its proximity to bustling Vancouver.
For things to do in the town, Traveler recommends some classic Victoria activities, like whale watching and enjoying an afternoon tea experience at the Fairmont Empress Hotel.
What are the best cities in Canada?
Time and time again, there are multiple Canadian cities that receive the title of best in the nation (or even the globe).
In October, Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards named the three Canadian cities among the best in the world.
Victoria, Quebec City and Montreal were named as the top three cities in Canada and among the best across the globe.
In July, the same three locales were named among Canada's top five cities by Travel + Leisure as part of its World's Best Awards.
In this ranking, Quebec took the top spot in Canada, followed by Montreal, Victoria, Banff and Halifax.