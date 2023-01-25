These Are Most Overrated Cities In Canada According To Tourists & Here's Where To Avoid
Visitors were disappointed by these places, apparently.
Have you ever visited a hyped-up tourist attraction in Canada and left feeling disappointed? You're not alone.
A new report has revealed which Canadian cities visitors say are the most overrated, as well as the sites and landmarks they say left them feeling dissatisfied.
U.K. casino site King Casino Bonus looked at the world's most overrated cities according to traveller reviews, and several Canadian destinations were listed as being disappointing for visitors.
In addition to calling out the cities, the research also included which attractions in each city were the most anticlimactic for tourists.
Here are six cities that you might want to keep off your Canadian bucket list, as tourists say they're among the most underwhelming in the country. Ouch!
Toronto
The Canadian city that earned the title of being the most overrated in Canada was Toronto.
What's more, visitors here were apparently most disappointed by the Toronto Zoo.
Visitors to the attraction pointed to the low number of animals on display and the layout of the zoo as reasons for their lackluster experience, with one reviewer on TripAdvisor calling it "one of the most disappointing days out in Canada."
Montreal
Montreal was the second most disappointing Canadian city on the list, with its most overrated attraction reported to be the Biodome.
The Montreal Biodome is Canada's largest natural museum and science complex, and is said to be the city's top attraction.
However, some reviewers call the attraction "underwhelming," others expressed that the visit isn't worth the price of admission and would be better for families with young children.
Vancouver
Vancouver was the third city to be listed, with tourists suggesting the most over-praised attraction is its historic Gastown.
Despite being home to charming Victorian architecture and "some of the best culinary fare in Vancouver," reviewers on Tripadvisor have said the area isn't worth the trip, with one review calling the district "really disappointing," and "certainly not charming."
Others expressed similar sentiments, noting that the clock was the only highlight.
Ottawa
Ottawa was fourth on the list of overrated Canadian cities, and in 60th place overall.
Here, most tourists were apparently left dissatisfied after visiting the Canada Science and Technology Museum.
The museum tells Canada's story of innovation in "an immersive, educational, and fun way."
Despite its many interactive and hands-on exhibits, exploring Canada's innovations in medical care, technology and natural resources, reviewers have called the museum "not worth the visit," while others said it's better suited to young families.
Calgary
Next up on the list is Calgary, where tourists were most unhappy with their experience at the Calgary Tower observation deck.
The observation deck provides 360-degree views of the city from 191 metres above, also giving visitors a view of the Rocky Mountains, the foothills and the prairies.
However, while many expressed that the view itself was nice, they had some different opinions about the cost of admission.
"The view is fantastic. But not worth $22 dollars each," said one reviewer on Tripadvisor. "Definitely not good value."
"Nice but price too high," another person said in their review.
Quebec City
Quebec City was the sixth and final Canadian city to make the list of the most overhyped destinations in the world.
Visitors to Quebec's capital were most displeased with the Funicular, a cable-car ride that acts as a link between Dufferin Terrace and Quartier Petit-Champlain, Place-Royale and the Old Port.
While reviewers say the ride does offer some nice views of the river and Old Port, many expressed that it's not much more than a way to give your feet a break from walking, with one person noting that the ride lasts less than a minute and costs $4.
So what next? It may be time to dust off your travel bucket list and see which destinations are truly worth seeing!
But remember, just because reviewers didn't like these attractions, doesn't mean you won't.