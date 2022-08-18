People Are Sharing the 'Most Overrated' Things In Vancouver & You'll Want To Avoid These
Save your money!
Apparently, Vancouver has quite a few overrated things that people recommend avoiding for both tourists and locals in the city.
Through a Vancouver Reddit thread, people are sharing all of the most overrated things in Vancouver and some of these spots might actually surprise you.
It seems like many people can agree on more than just a few things to skip on your next adventure throughout the city.
Whether you are exploring Vancouver on your day off or visiting the city, you might want to avoid some of these overly-hyped things.
The Richmond Night Market
According to one Reddit user, the Richmond Night Market is overrated.
This night market is actually the largest in North America and although it is fun, the crowds can get quite large.
Vancouver Christmas Market
Another Reddit user is saying the same for the Vancouver Christmas Market. People in the thread didn't love the cost to get in.
Dîner en Blanc
When the pricey all-white dinner party event hits the parks of Vancouver, it's quite an overrated thing, according to one Reddit user.
"Someone make it stop," they said.
Capilano Suspension Bridge Park
Another Reddit user is recommending skipping the pricey Capilano Suspension Bridge Park and hitting up one of the free ones in Vancouver instead.
Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge is close by, just as nice and completely free.