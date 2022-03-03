Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
things to do in vancouver

7 Spots In Vancouver That Locals Don't Want You To Discover

To avoid the tourist-traps, look here!

​Girl and dog sitting at Spanish Banks Beach. Right: People sitting at One Under golf bar.

Girl and dog sitting at Spanish Banks Beach. Right: People sitting at One Under golf bar.

Ashley Harris | Narcity, @golfandtacos.vancouver | Instagram

This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

Vancouver, B.C. is filled with hidden gems that you'd only know about if you're a local — but I'm here to help you discover them.

Some of the best-kept secrets of the city are tourist-free but definitely worth checking out. As a born and raised Vancouverite, I'm dishing on where to go when you visit, or how to best explore the city if you live here too.

As a food-lover, I have discovered some amazing restaurants that will make you drool. Of course, I had to include where I get my favourite cocktails too, and the places I visit for fun.

If you're coming from a different country or taking a weekend to be a tourist in your own city — refer to this list and avoid the tourist traps.

Fox Cabaret

This old movie theatre is now the hot spot for live music. This intimate venue is super fun and has a large standing area, a couple of tables, and a small balcony viewing area.

The Fox Cabaret will also give the most vintage vibes you didn't know you were looking for. Some of the best concerts I have ever seen have been in this venue.

Mangia Cucina & Bar

This restaurant is a little gem in the Mount Pleasant area. The restaurant is situated in a heritage home that is right smack in the middle of a residential area.

If you didn't know it was a restaurant it's an easy mistake for someone's home.

They serve delicious Italian eats and fun cocktails. In the summertime, there's also a cute little patio area.

Reservations are definitely recommended for this spot because it does get booked up for the weekends fairly quickly.

Spanish Banks

Spanish banks is a super fun spot to hang out and have a picnic with friends. The beach is huge, so it never feels crowded.

While tourists normally hit up Wreck Beach (the iconic nude beach in Vancouver) — this place is much more low-key.

In the summertime, the area can get quite packed with locals playing volleyball, jogging and more.

There's even a dog off-leash portion of the beach and if the tide is out — you and your dog can run for miles.

The Narrow Lounge

The name of this lounge is extremely fitting because it is really narrow. The intimate little lounge is a cool little spot to grab a late-night drink with friends.

They even have a fun and bright patio for warmer days.

Mello

This donut shop in Chinatown serves up seriously delicious donuts. Skip Tim Hortons and come here.

The little shop has a huge selection of brioche donuts with some classics and unique flavours. These donuts have really become a favourite among many Vancouverites.

One Under

This bar has virtual golf!

It's the best spot to come on a rainy day and enjoy a fun game of golf while having a couple of drinks while doing so. Even if you are not good at the sport — I promise you will still have fun here.

In case you need a snack break after hitting balls, the bar serves up some delicious foods.

They also have larger private rooms if you want to host a birthday party or work event here.

Granville Island Brewing

Granville Island is actually pretty known among tourists — but the brewery is not. After wandering through Granville Island and enjoying the views this is the perfect stop for a cold beer or tasting flight.

They have a great industrial tasting room with delicious pub-style foods. There is also a huge patio seating area out front and it has tent covers even for the rainy days.

I love to go and sit on the patio with my dog by my side. He also loves it too because there is a pet treat store across the street.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...