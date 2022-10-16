8 Vancouver Slang Words That Always Confuse Tourists, According To A Local
Do you know these? 🤔
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
When it comes to Canadian slang words, I've found that it really varies depending on the city you're in. Growing up in Vancouver my whole life, there are more than a few slang words for locations and things to do around the city.
I always found it hilarious when my out-of-town friends would give me a puzzled look when I would say one. Honestly, half the time I would just completely forget that some of these words might be confusing to a tourist or anyone that isn't from the area.
Whether you are from the city or completely out of town, here are a few local slang words used by Vancouverites, and myself, on a regular basis.
"The grind"
When people say they are hitting up "the grind" this weekend, they mean the Grouse Grind. This mountain is literally a grind, hence its name and locals really don't need to specify the actual mountain it's on to know what they're talking about.
"PoCo"
Anyone that says they are from "PoCo" means Port Coquitlam. This city in B.C. got its name completely shortened just because it was so much easier to say.
"Raincouver"
This one is a little self-explanatory, Vancouver typically gets a lot of rain. The name Raincouver was born from the wet forecast it experiences and anyone outside of the province might be surprised to hear it.
"Cultus"
If a local says they are heading on a weekend trip to "Cultus," that means Cultus Lake. It's a super quick and easy weekend trip from Vancouver because it only takes roughly over an hour's drive to get there.
"The island"
"The island" is a classic term used by locals to say Vancouver Island. If someone from Vancouver tells you they are heading to "the island," it's safe to assume they mean, Vancouver Island.
"The Spot"
"Going to the Spot" is slang for "going to Whitespot." If you still don't know what that is, it's a classic restaurant chain based in Vancouver that is well-known for being one of the best places to grab a hearty brunch.
"Kits"
I love to head to "Kits", which is short for Kitsilano Beach. It's a busy spot in the summer because locals love it and the area has a great restaurant scene too.
"Hollywood North"
Vancouverites know all too well that the city has become "Hollywood North." Locals are never surprised to see one of their usual routes shut down to film a movie scene anymore.