You're Not A True Vancouver Local Unless You've Tried At Least 5 Of These 11 Iconic Snacks
Time to get eating, Vancouver!
Vancouver has some classic eats that locals rave about, and almost everyone has tried. The local cuisine doesn't just involve Lee's Donuts and fresh seafood either — there are tons of delicious bites in the city.
From giant caesars to juicy Whitespot burgers, see how many iconic snacks you can check off from this list. If you're a true local, you'll definitely recognize more than a few.
If you haven't had the chance to get a taste of these yummy treats — you seriously need to step up your game.
Lee's Donuts on Granville Island
Address: 1689 Johnston St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Try It: This is an iconic donut shop located in the busy public market of Granville Island. Lee's donuts is basically famous in Vancouver because it has been shouted out by Seth Rogen.
Granville Island is known for being a super touristy destination with many little shops and restaurants — although, Lee's donut shop seems to stand above them all.
Japadog hotdogs
Address: 530 Robson St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Try It: These Japanese-style hot dogs can be found in their restaurant or food stands around Vancouver. All locals know about these for how iconic, cheap and tasty they are. If you have never tried one of these bad boys, you will need to check them out ASAP.
A juicy Whitespot burger
Address: 2518 W Broadway., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Try It: This burger is a staple for so many locals. Whitespot actually started in Vancouver and it is a nostalgic spot for so many people in the city.
A B.C childhood is usually filled with Whitespot kid's meals and Pirate Paks.
A Giant Caesar from Score
Address: 1262 Davie St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Try It: Caesar drinks are such a Canadian thing and people either love them or hate them. Whichever side you are on, if you are from Vancouver, you've probably tried it at least once in your life.
Score on Davie and Score on King, is known for serving up iconic giant ones.
Richmond Night Market BBQ snacks
Address: 8351 River Rd., Richmond, BC
Why You Need To Try It: Richmond Night Market is known by locals for having some great food vendors. From BBQ meats, potatoes on a stick and different ice cream treats — the night market has it all.
Before going just make sure you are prepared for the crowds because this night market can get extremely busy and every single vendor will have a decent lineup — especially for the BBQ snacks.
Fresh fish and chips from Pajos wharf
Address: 12351 Third Ave., Richmond, BC
Why You Need To Try It: This restaurant is literally located on a wharf in the ocean near Steveston, B.C., so you know it'll be some good fish. So many Vancouverites have made the drive out to Steveston for a taste of it.
There's just something about them and many Vancouver locals can vouch for it. The freshly battered fish and fries give off a drool-worthy smell like no other.
Rain or Shine Ice Cream on a hot day
Address: 1926 W 4th Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Try It: Rain or Shine ice cream always has a line-up outside, so you know it's good. They serve all the classic flavours, along with some unique features. On any sunny day, you will see so many locals making their way over to this ice cream shop.
A Nanaimo Bar in Nanaimo, BC
Why You Need To Try It: This dessert treat was actually made in Nanaimo, B.C., and it is truly one treat that everyone in the city should try. It's made with wafers, nuts, coconut crumbs, some custard icing and topped off with a delicious chocolate ganache.
You can take a day trip on the BC Ferries to get to Nanaimo from Vancouver and try it out in the place it was actually created.
California Roll sushi from Chef Tojo
Address: 1133 W Broadway., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Try It: It's ironic that the California Roll is actually a must-try food in Vancouver. It's actually because Vancouver chef, Hidekazu Tojo, created the iconic sushi roll.
You can try it and visit him at his restaurant, Tojo's, in Vancouver.
Fresh spot prawns
Why You Need To Try It: When B.C. spot prawn season is in full force, all the Vancouver locals are ready to try some. Restaurants throughout Vancouver will start serving this seafood dish on their seasonal menus.
B.C. spot prawn season starts on May 6 and typically lasts for 30-40 days after.
Fresh oysters from the Pacific Ocean
Why You Need To Try It: Oysters are a must-try for Vancouver locals. As the city of Vancouver is right on the ocean, it is so easy to get some fresh oysters and so many restaurants throughout the province will sell them.