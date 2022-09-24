I'm From The Most-Loved Province In Canada & Here's Why Locals Are Proud To Call It Home
It's the best!
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Growing up in B.C. has allowed me to experience a lot of what the province has to offer. From the white sandy beaches to the ski hills and lush green hikes, it isn't called "Beautiful British Columbia" for nothing.
When I heard that a study deemed B.C. as Canadian's favourite province, it didn't surprise me one bit. People across the country love visiting my home clearly, but there are lots of reasons that locals are proud to call it home.
I've travelled to a few different places within Canada like Calgary and Ontario but none of them seem to compare to B.C. My home province still never ceases to amaze me.
The ski season is incredible
This province is an amazing place to be during ski season. Personally, I have heard of many people travelling to B.C. specifically just to ski because it is just that good.
There are tons of local mountains close to Vancouver like Cypress, Grouse and Seymour.
Not to mention, Whistler, Sun Peaks, Big White and Revelstoke if you're looking to explore outside of the city.
Local travel is amazing
If I am feeling like surfing I can hop on a BC Ferries ride to Vancouver Island and hit up the big swells in Tofino. B.C., or I can switch it up and drive out to Canada's only desert, which is an amazing place to try out some local wines and work on my tan.
In the winter, there are so many local mountains to hit up for skiing, basically, the travel options are endless!
It has some gorgeous wineries
From Vancouver to the Okanagan there are so many different wineries to explore. I have a few favourites on farms near Vancouver like Country Vines Winery, which is just absolutely adorable.
I love to sip on a glass of vino and watch chickens stroll past in this quaint winery setting.
If you're looking for something more extravagant, Kelowna and Oliver are some places you'll want to visit. They have some massive wineries like Mission Hill Family Estate Winery that seriously look like they could belong in Europe.
The restaurant scene is top notch
I am a huge foodie and this province never ceases to amaze me with its delicious restaurant scene.
I have more than a few favourite spots to dine at in B.C. like Osteria Savio Volpe, Autostrada Osteria, Sapporo Kitchen, Kobe Japanese Steakhouse, Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House, Straight & Marrow and Pat Quinn's Restaurant & Bar — just to name a few.
There is also a restaurant in Vancouver called Published on Main that was recently named the best in all of Canada.
Weekends at the beach
Whether you live close to the city, on Vancouver Island, or up north, there are so many stunning beaches throughout the entire province.
Vancouver is lucky to have some amazing beaches right along the Pacific Ocean like Spanish Banks, Kitsilano and Jericho Beach.
There are also many little beaches to explore amongst all the tiny islands in B.C., including one that looks just like a little Hawaii.
The hiking options are endless
I am not the biggest hiker but I know that people living in B.C. love to explore it. There are so many different trails and hikes of all levels.