You're Not A True Vancouver Local Unless You've Visited At Least 7 Of These 11 Iconic Places
How many have you been to?
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
There are so many iconic places in Vancouver and if you haven't visited at least seven of these well-known spots, you just might not be considered a true Vancouver local.
These places are a mix of some of the most touristy and well-known locations among Vancouverites, so if some of these seem new to you, well then — you might just want to make it a point to check them out.
I grew up in Vancouver my whole life and let me tell you, I've hit up all of these spots at least once.
In my opinion, out of these eleven places scattered throughout the city of Vancouver, you must have visited at least seven to be considered a real local.
VanDusen Botanical Garden
VanDusen Botanical Garden is a stunning place to be. In the winter, the garden hosts a huge winter scene with tons of twinkling lights all throughout. In the summer, you can catch some of the most beautiful flowers you've ever laid your eyes on.
If you grew up in Vancouver or currently live here, there's no way you haven't visited this amazing place at least once.
Kitsilano Beach
Kitsilano Beach is the ultimate summer hangout spot for Vancouver locals. They have a huge sandy beach area, a great grassy area to lounge on, plus, free tennis courts and volleyball courts to use.
It's the ultimate summer playground for both adults and children living in Vancouver. If you haven't been there before, it's worth checking out.
Vancouver Art Gallery
The Vancouver Art Gallery always has some sort of cool exhibit up its sleeve. Maybe you came here on a class field trip or just really wanted to see a special exhibit that happened to be there one day.
Either way, this is one spot to add to your bucket list if you haven't checked it out yet.
Grouse Mountain
Grouse Mountain is such a fun place to explore any season. You've probably done the Grouse Grind or taken the gondola up to the top.
It's a great place to ski in the winter and explore in the summertime.
LOCAL Public Eatery
This popular restaurant has one location in Gastown and one location in Kitsilano. Local Vancouverites know the LOCAL like the back of their hand and it's a great weekend meetup spot to be enjoyed with friends.
You will often find these restaurants bumping on a sunny weekend, especially the one in Kitsilano as it has a very large patio area next to the beach.
Capilano Suspension Bridge
Vancouver locals know this spot and have definitely visited it at least once in their lifetime. Although it is kind of a tourist trap and quite pricey, it's a must-see spot.
Granville Island
Granville Island is a very popular spot among tourists and locals in Vancouver. The island has tons of different shops, restaurants and even a brewery to check out whenever you're looking for something fun to do.
On the weekends, this place is often packed and honestly a nightmare to find parking, so locals may now only try to hit up this place on one of their not-so-busy days.
The Vancouver Aquarium
The Vancouver Aquarium is an iconic Vancouver spot. Whether you visited this place growing up or just recently, you've probably checked it out.
The aquarium has everything from a hidden tropical oasis to an arctic waters section and if you visited this spot as a child, there's no way you didn't end up leaving it without a sea creature plushie of some sort.
That gift shop gets people every time.
Pacific Centre
Whether you have been here for looking for Christmas gifts or on an impulsive shopping trip, there's no way you have wandered through this mall at least once.
Science World
Science World is a wonderful place for both children and adults. It's a great spot to learn about science and catch some movies while you're at it.
You probably ended up coming here on a school field trip or maybe you even came here as an adult to check out one of their adult cocktail nights.
Rogers Arena
The iconic Rogers Arena hosts the Vancouver Canucks and so many concerts. If you haven't checked this venue out yet, this is an absolute must-try spot.
Get yourself some Triple O's and enjoy whatever event that is happening to be considered a true Vancouver local.