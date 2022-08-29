I Grew Up In Vancouver & Here Are 7 Local Restaurants You Have To Try At Least Once
I always end up going back to these! ❤️
I grew up near Vancouver. And as a foodie, it goes without saying that I've been a regular at various restaurants around the city.
I love taste-testing new dishes and exploring new restaurants; but there are a few that I keep coming back to, time and again.
So, if you're planning to visit Vancouver anytime soon or are a curious Vancouverite on the hunt for a new restaurant, I'd like to make these recommendations (very strongly).
Without any further ado, here are my favourite restaurants in and around the city of Vancouver — bon appetite!
Vij's
Price: 💸 💸 💸
Address: 3106 Cambie St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Vij's has a fine selection of dishes to enjoy and they also come with a tremendous variety of flavour.
I always try to get a seat on their rooftop patio because it's a hidden gem with twinkly lights and grapevines that are the next best thing to starry skies.
Maxine's Cafe & Bar
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 1325 Burrard St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is another great restaurant to enjoy some unique happy-hour dishes and cocktails. I recommend ordering The Smoke Show, which comes with strawberry infused tequila, mezcal, aperol, grapefruit juice and salted honey.
Pat Quinn's Restaurant & Bar
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 5133 Springs Blvd #100., Tsawwassen, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a place with a great patio and an incredible happy hour menu, this is a great option.
I love to enjoy all of the their happy hour bites while overlooking the Tsawwassen Springs golf course from their patio.
Osteria Savio Volpe
Price: 💸 💸 💸
Address: 615 Kingsway., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant has beautifully-made pasta dishes that burst with flavour. I've never left disappointed from this Italian eatery.
Barnside Brewing Co.
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 6655 60 Ave., Delta, BC
Why You Need To Go: Although this is technically a brewery, they have a wicked food menu. The dishes are fresh and pair wonderfully well with their 'Farm Fresh Beer'.
I recommend ordering the 'Hopped Cheese & Toast' and asking to make it into the full board with meats as well. It's the perfect dish to enjoy with a group and I always order a sour beer to go along with it.
Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House
Price: 💸 💸 💸
Address: 777 Thurlow St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for some delicious seafood in a fancy atmosphere, this is the place to go. I love hitting up this restaurant on special occasions, for clams and some live piano music.
Cioppino's Mediterranean Grill
Price: 💸 💸 💸 💸
Address: 1133 Hamilton St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This Vancouver restaurant serves up celeb-approved dishes.
When I visited this restaurant, I actually ended up trying two of Drake's favourite dishes — the penne pasta with spot prawns and chickpea pizza with mushrooms.
I still dream about these two delicious items!