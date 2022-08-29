NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

best restaurants in vancouver

I Grew Up In Vancouver & Here Are 7 Local Restaurants You Have To Try At Least Once

I always end up going back to these! ❤️

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Ashley Harris. Right: Joe Fortes' seafood.

Ashley Harris. Right: Joe Fortes' seafood.

Ashley Harris | Narcity

I grew up near Vancouver. And as a foodie, it goes without saying that I've been a regular at various restaurants around the city.

I love taste-testing new dishes and exploring new restaurants; but there are a few that I keep coming back to, time and again.

So, if you're planning to visit Vancouver anytime soon or are a curious Vancouverite on the hunt for a new restaurant, I'd like to make these recommendations (very strongly).

Without any further ado, here are my favourite restaurants in and around the city of Vancouver — bon appetite!

Vij's

Price: 💸 💸 💸

Address: 3106 Cambie St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Vij's has a fine selection of dishes to enjoy and they also come with a tremendous variety of flavour.

I always try to get a seat on their rooftop patio because it's a hidden gem with twinkly lights and grapevines that are the next best thing to starry skies.

Website

Maxine's Cafe & Bar

Price: 💸 💸

Address: 1325 Burrard St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This is another great restaurant to enjoy some unique happy-hour dishes and cocktails. I recommend ordering The Smoke Show, which comes with strawberry infused tequila, mezcal, aperol, grapefruit juice and salted honey.

Website

Pat Quinn's Restaurant & Bar

Price: 💸 💸

Address: 5133 Springs Blvd #100., Tsawwassen, BC

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a place with a great patio and an incredible happy hour menu, this is a great option.

I love to enjoy all of the their happy hour bites while overlooking the Tsawwassen Springs golf course from their patio.

Website

Osteria Savio Volpe

Price: 💸 💸 💸

Address: 615 Kingsway., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This restaurant has beautifully-made pasta dishes that burst with flavour. I've never left disappointed from this Italian eatery.

Website

Barnside Brewing Co.

Price: 💸 💸

Address: 6655 60 Ave., Delta, BC

Why You Need To Go: Although this is technically a brewery, they have a wicked food menu. The dishes are fresh and pair wonderfully well with their 'Farm Fresh Beer'.

I recommend ordering the 'Hopped Cheese & Toast' and asking to make it into the full board with meats as well. It's the perfect dish to enjoy with a group and I always order a sour beer to go along with it.

Website

Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House

Price: 💸 💸 💸

Address: 777 Thurlow St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for some delicious seafood in a fancy atmosphere, this is the place to go. I love hitting up this restaurant on special occasions, for clams and some live piano music.

Website

Cioppino's Mediterranean Grill

Price: 💸 💸 💸 💸

Address: 1133 Hamilton St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This Vancouver restaurant serves up celeb-approved dishes.

When I visited this restaurant, I actually ended up trying two of Drake's favourite dishes — the penne pasta with spot prawns and chickpea pizza with mushrooms.

I still dream about these two delicious items!

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...