This Food Truck In BC Is Brownie Bliss To The Max & They've Got So Many Flavours

It's a brownie lover's dream come true!

​A picture of the owners of the brownie food truck, right, a picture of a brownie with Oreo pieces.

@brownie.bakers | Instagram

This food truck in Vancouver, B.C. is made to serve up brownies, and it's the perfect solution if you have a sweet tooth.

The super unique dessert food truck, called The Brownie Bakers, is also downright adorable. They have a range of flavours, so you can go often and keep it interesting.

The super cute food truck is hard to miss because it is all pink and the totally Insta-worthy.

The truck's Instagram showcases some seriously good pics of their brownies and they will all give you some cravings.

This food truck is run by a mother and daughter duo — Kelly and Lily.

The Brownie Bakers Food Truck started during the peak of the pandemic when Kelly lost her job in March of 2020, she told Narcity in an email.

After searching for a new job and not having the best of luck, she decided to start an Instagram account for her brownie baking at home.

What originally started as selling home-baked goods to friends and family eventually led to a full-time business.

From home-baking to catering and farmers markets the business grew and eventually lead to a small trailer stand.

After growing more and more Kelly and Lily saved up for the iconic pink brownie food truck — which they have now.

The food truck not only serves delicious brownies but also serves coffee and ice cream to go with the dessert treats as well.

These brownies all look unique and tasty. Some of the brownies treats come with toppings like Oreos or pretzels.

The Brownie Bakers Food Truck

Price: 💸💸

Address: Different locations throughout the Vancouver area.

Why You Need To Go: Not only is this food truck super cute, there is also a heartwarming story behind and — and yummy treats!

