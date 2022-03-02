The City Of Vancouver Is Hiring & So Many Jobs Don't Require A Degree
Some of these jobs are really unique!
If you've been wanted a career change, now might be the perfect time to find a new job. The City of Vancouver is hiring and so many of the jobs don't even require you to have a degree.
If a degree requirement has held you back before, this could be a great opportunity. Plus, some of these positions are pretty unique.
The city needs workers doing everything from skating around an ice rink to security.
Start practicing your interview skills with friends, because one of these jobs might be there perfect fit for you
Ice Skating Instructor
Department: Board of Parks & Recreation
Who Should Apply: If you know how to skate and love to do it — this job will be perfect for you. Basically, you will get to skate around an ice rink all day and teach other people how to do it too. No degree is required, although a first-aid certificate is necessary.
Recruiter
Department: Human Resources
Who Should Apply: Anyone that has a background or certificate in human resources would be a fit for this job. You will be required to recruit and hire for the City of Vancouver. If you have a keen eye for good candidates and can spot a team player — this job is worth applying for.
Cashier Receptionist
Department: Board of Parks & Recreation
Who Should Apply: You should apply for this job if you are a people person and love to chat with anyone about their day.
You should be able to greet people with a smile on your face and understand basic math, to take payments. Don't worry though if you are not too great with math — the machines will do most of the calculating for you.
Supervisor Recreation Services
Department: Board of Parks & Recreation
Who Should Apply: If you have previous leadership experience and love to take control while keeping everything organized this job will be a fit for you. You will be required to supervise customers and staff at the Killarney Community Centre which has a pool and ice rink.
Security Attendant Supervisor
Department: Arts, Culture and Community Services
Who Should Apply: If you are a great protector and naturally care about others' safety this job is for you. The role will require you to monitor areas of non-market residences that home individuals with complexities. You will be in charge of the overall safety and cleanliness of the area.