Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canada jobs

The City Of Vancouver Is Hiring & So Many Jobs Don't Require A Degree

Some of these jobs are really unique!

Vancouver City Hall, right, a person riding a bike through Vancouver, B.C

Vancouver City Hall, right, a person riding a bike through Vancouver, B.C.

Jiawangkun | Dreamstime, Lembi Buchanan| Dreamstime

If you've been wanted a career change, now might be the perfect time to find a new job. The City of Vancouver is hiring and so many of the jobs don't even require you to have a degree.

If a degree requirement has held you back before, this could be a great opportunity. Plus, some of these positions are pretty unique.

The city needs workers doing everything from skating around an ice rink to security.

Start practicing your interview skills with friends, because one of these jobs might be there perfect fit for you

Ice Skating Instructor

Department: Board of Parks & Recreation

Who Should Apply: If you know how to skate and love to do it — this job will be perfect for you. Basically, you will get to skate around an ice rink all day and teach other people how to do it too. No degree is required, although a first-aid certificate is necessary.

Apply Here

Recruiter

Department: Human Resources

Who Should Apply: Anyone that has a background or certificate in human resources would be a fit for this job. You will be required to recruit and hire for the City of Vancouver. If you have a keen eye for good candidates and can spot a team player — this job is worth applying for.

Apply Here

Cashier Receptionist

Department: Board of Parks & Recreation

Who Should Apply: You should apply for this job if you are a people person and love to chat with anyone about their day.

You should be able to greet people with a smile on your face and understand basic math, to take payments. Don't worry though if you are not too great with math — the machines will do most of the calculating for you.

Apply Here

Supervisor Recreation Services

Department: Board of Parks & Recreation

Who Should Apply: If you have previous leadership experience and love to take control while keeping everything organized this job will be a fit for you. You will be required to supervise customers and staff at the Killarney Community Centre which has a pool and ice rink.

Apply Here

Security Attendant Supervisor

Department: Arts, Culture and Community Services

Who Should Apply: If you are a great protector and naturally care about others' safety this job is for you. The role will require you to monitor areas of non-market residences that home individuals with complexities. You will be in charge of the overall safety and cleanliness of the area.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

canada jobs

WestJet Is Hiring Flight Attendants In Calgary & Vancouver So Here's How You Qualify

Want to travel the world and get paid? ✈️

A WestJet flight attendant on board a plane. Right: A WestJet airplane in flight.

@westjet | Instagram, WestJet

WestJet is looking to hire flight attendants based out of Calgary and Vancouver, and now's your chance to apply.

The airline is hiring people who are able to give customers a "remarkable guest experience" while also maintaining high safety standards. After all, flight attendants are representing the brand.

Keep ReadingShow less
jobs in bc

Telus Is Ranked One Of The Top Employers In Canada & They’re Hiring For So Many Roles In BC

Some don’t require a degree!

A person holding emoji signs at a Telus stand, right, Telus employees working at phones.

@telus | Instagram

Telus Communications was ranked one of the Top 100 employers in Canada and they're hiring so many roles in B.C. right now.

A lot of the roles don't even require a degree, which is a major plus.

Keep ReadingShow less
canada jobs

You Can Get Paid $600 A Day To Swim In The Sea In BC & No Acting Experience Is Required

Applications close today!

A swimmer in open water.

Pavol Stredansky | Dreamstime

If you're willing to brave the cold water, you can actually get paid $600 a day for it.

A casting call in Vancouver is looking for people who are comfortable swimming in the cold sea to film a commercial. No acting experience is required — just some serious bravery.

Keep ReadingShow less
jobs in toronto

A Huge Toronto Water Park Is Hiring For 500 Jobs & Some Of The Perks Are Pretty Sweet

Ready to dive in?

Toronto water park lifeguards on the job

Enterprise | Handout

If you're looking for a fun summer job with some pretty sweet work perks, then why not consider applying at one of Toronto's biggest waterparks?

Wet'n'Wild Toronto is looking to hire 500 people to join their team this season, and they're looking to fill roles across all of their departments.

Keep ReadingShow less