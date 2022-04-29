NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

A Seagull Tried To Steal A Donut During A Photoshoot In Vancouver & The Video Is Wild

It was worth it for the gram!

Vancouver Staff Writer
​A seagull diving at a girl. Right: A seagull flying at a girl.

A seagull diving at a girl. Right: A seagull flying at a girl.

@leesdonuts.ca | Instagram

A cute photoshoot on Granville Island in Vancouver went astray — when a seagull got a craving for some donuts.

The whole thing was super chaotic, and luckily all got captured on video. It's a classic example of just how far people will go for that perfect Insta pic — even when hungry seagulls are after them.

Lee's Donuts posted a video showing a girl having to seriously dodge ruthless seagulls at the popular tourist hot spot.

The tasty-looking donut was clearly too hard for the seagull to resist, and it attempted to steal it right from the hand of the girl. Despite having the bird swarm her, she managed to keep a smile on her face and got the perfect shot!

In the Instagram caption, the donut shop thanked her for the hard work and for "keeping it professional under very difficult working conditions."

In the end, it was all worth it for that perfect donut photo.

Next time you decide to check out Granville Island, just make sure to keep a serious eye out for these birds — or just don't even walk around with food.

Even if you have to eat inside though, Lee's Donuts is worth a stop. They have mouthwatering flavours and are in a great location.

If you're brave enough to take on a seagull-filled photo, the backdrop of Vancouver looks pretty epic.

After grabbing your treat, you can take a walk around Granville Island.

Just remember — protect your donut at all cost.

