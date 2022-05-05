You Can Rent A Boat By The Hour In Vancouver & Go For A Private Ocean Cruise
It's actually afforable too!
If you are looking for the perfect summer plan for a hot day, cruising around the ocean on a boat is the way to go.
Luckily it's actually super easy to rent a boat in Vancouver, B.C., and explore the stunning coastline.
Granville Island Boat Rentals has a whole variety of different boats to rent by the hour, and maybe even catch a summertime sunset from!
They have so many boats for rent that they are even considered the largest boat rental fleet in all of Vancouver, according to their website.
Rental rates range from $60 per hour to $120 per hour depending on how big of a boat you need. Plus, if you're planning on gathering a group of friends for the ride, splitting the costs would make it a lot more affordable.
The boating company will give you a free one-day boating license to rent the majority of the boats although, some of the larger ones do require a valid Pleasure Craft Operator Card or previous boating experience.
If you're planning a trip to B.C. this is the perfect way to get in all the views.
Plus, if it's a sunny day out on the water, you'll probably get a great tan — just don't forget the SPF!
If you have a dog, you won't have to leave them at home anymore because the boats allow dogs too.
After you've finished a long day of boating, you can hit up all the restaurants or breweries on Granville Island and maybe have a beer or two.
Renting a boat for the day is pretty much the perfect way to spend any hot summer day. Not to mention you will be surrounded by water in case you need to take a quick dip and cool off.
Granville Island Boat Rentals
Price: $60 to $120 per hour
Address: 1699 Johnston St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Having a boat and being out on the water is a recipe for a fun day.