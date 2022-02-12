Sections

7 Food Trucks In Vancouver That You Have To Hit Up, According To A Top Food Blogger

There are some tasty picks! 🍔

Vancouver Staff Writer
@itsjosheats | Instagram

There are so many delicious and unique food trucks to hit up in Vancouver, B.C., but a few really stand out.

One of the top food bloggers in the city listed his go-to food trucks, that everyone has to hit up when they are in Vancouver.

These picks all look so delicious and fun.

Josh Boettcher is a Vancouver-based food blogger who has been sharing his top eats in the city for years. He was originally born in Argentina but grew up most of his life in Canada. He now has a huge following on Instagram, of people who love his foodie content.

Having a mix of different cultures growing up, he told Narcity that he found excitement in unique foods. This excitement turned into sharing his passion for tasty food finds with the world.

"I’ve always been fascinated by food trucks. I think it’s because I find they’re good at fusing together cultures and ideas to create some really fun food concepts. Sit down dinners are fine, but I prefer my food on the go," said Boettcher.

All of this eventually lead to Boettcher becoming a Vancouver top food blogger with his ultra-unique, fun and colourful Instagram page.

Lucky for food lovers in the area, he gave seven of his top food truck picks to order next time you're in Vancouver.

The Frying Pan

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Korean

Address: 60 West Cordova St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a super crispy hot chicken sandwich this place has it.

"This is not only my favourite food truck, but my #1 place to eat in Vancouver. They nail everything including the fries," said Boettcher.

Shameless Buns

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Filipino

Address: 5772 Fraser St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This food truck serves up delicious Filipino fusion.

"The fries are unreal - crispy and seasoned perfectly, with my go-to being the Filipino Cheese Steak Fries made with their palabok fries,” he said.

Crack On

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Breakfast

Address: 302 Industrial Ave., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Crack On is a must-stop if you're craving a really good breakfast on the go.

Boettcher said that this is the place for "breakfast Sandwich heaven. You can’t go wrong here, but if it’s your first time I suggest the Mad Yolk Sandwich. Think beef cheddar sausage, cheddar cheese, pickles, caramelized onions, and Gochujang aioli. Also, their hash browns are a must — like the adult version of McDonald’s hash browns."

Indish

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Indian

Address: 302 Industrial Ave., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Craving Indian food in a hurry? This place is perfect to fix your cravings on the go.

"With a push on their plant based options, Indish doesn’t shy away from flavour. If you’ve never tried Indian street food then definitely get their Sev Puri or Samosa Chaat for a pleasant surprise," he said.

Salty’s Lobster Shack

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Seafood

Address: 1675 Venables St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Salty's is a super unique spot where you can enjoy lobster.

Boettcher said that they have the best lobster roll around, and he can't stop thinking about their Lobster Mac 'n Cheese dish, which he said was "pure indulgence!"

Top Rope Birria

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Tacos

Address: Pop-up Service Food Truck. Follow their website or Instagram to keep track of where they will be located next.

Why You Need To Go: Boettcher highly recommends this place. He told Narcity that "you haven’t lived unless you’ve tried their quesabirria tacos. Crispy cheese cheese skirt, flavourful fillings, and always a good time for your tastebuds!"

Nonna’s Cucina

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Italian Street Food

Address:200 Klahanie Dr., Port Moody, BC

Why You Need To Go: This is a newer food truck around that serves up scrumptious Italian street food.

"What makes Nonna’s Italian street food stand out is the fact that they’re using a wood fire oven to roast their sandwiches! Get the Nonna’s Meatball Panino — meatballs slowly braised in tomato sauce, topped with provolone and parmigiano cheese," Boettcher said.

