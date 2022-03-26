7 Of The Best Korean Fried Chicken Restaurants Near Vancouver According To A Top Food Blogger
She has been to over 4,000 restaurants!
Vancouver is jam-packed with so many incredible restaurant options that it's kind of overwhelming to choose just one for dinner.
Luckily, a top food blogger from Vancouver has given the inside scoop of some of the most delicious restaurants in the area to get some mouthwatering Korean fried chicken.
Diana Chan started her food blogging journey, @foodologyca, back in 2010, as a hobby while attending university. Like most university students, she was eating out for basically every meal.
"Fast forward 12 years, I am still in love with food, get to work with some of the world's most delicious food brands, and have been to over 4,000 restaurants," Chan told Narcity.
People love to follow her food blogging adventures. She's gained over 25,000 followers on Instagram and it's still growing.
Here are her recommendations for some epic Korean fried chicken that you have to try at least once.
Ajuker Fried Chicken
Price: 💸💸
Address: 4327 North Rd., Burnaby, BC
Why You Need To Go: Chan's go-to dish from this restaurant is the Padak, which comes with original fried chicken and green onions on top — yum!
NeNe Chicken
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1070 Kingsway, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: According to Chan, the takeout boxes here are "revolutionary," and great at keeping the chicken crispy.
Chan recommends ordering the original and spicy boneless chicken here.
Pelicana
Price: 💸💸
Address: 9626 Cameron St., Burnaby, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is another popular Korean fried chicken chain that is located in Metro Vancouver. The boneless soy garlic, original, and yangeom are super delicious, Chan said.
Frying Pan
Price: 💸💸
Address: 505 Burrard St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This spot is actually is food truck and it is "best known for their chicken sandwiches, but their boneless chicken bites in soy or Korean Yangneyom sauce is really good," Chan said.
All of their fried chicken dishes just look so delicious.
BB.Q Chicken
Price: 💸💸
Address: 329 North Rd. #640, Coquitlam, BC
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant has over 3350 locations across the world — so you know it'll be good. Chan's go-to flavours are the soy garlic chicken and secret sauced chicken.
Chicko
Price: 💸💸
Address: 4429 Kingsway Unit 8., Burnaby, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is another fried chicken chain that is quickly expanding across Vancouver. Apparently, you can't go wrong with the original flavour here.
Nadri
Price: 💸💸
Address: 4501 North Rd. Unit 111F, Burnaby, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is a hidden gem that serves up the ultimate juicy fried chicken. They are known for their padak, said Chan.