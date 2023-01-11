Nando's Canada Is Giving Out Free Chicken Across Ontario, BC & Alberta For One Day Only
Here's how to get yours! 🍗
Calling all Nando's lovers!
In honour of National Hot Sauce Day, Nando's Canada will be giving out free chicken across three Canadian provinces and here's how to snag some.
On January 22, people living in Ontario, Alberta and B.C. can get their hands on a free flame-grilled quarter of chicken at any Nando's location, according to the restaurant chain's press release.
All you need to do is bring an empty bottle of Nando's PERi-PERi sauce to any Nando's restaurant, in exchange for this free snack.
If you don't have one of these hot sauce bottles, you can purchase one at Loblaws, Wal-Mart, Metro, Sobeys, or Save-On-Foods.
Better yet, ask a friend to take one of their empty PERi-PERi sauce bottles off their hands.
Nando’s PERi-PERi sauces come in a variety of flavours, like "Lemon and Herb," "Medium," "Garlic," "Hot," and "XX Hot."
The offer is only available for one day only, so get ready to use up those Nando's hot sauce bottles before then.
There are 32 different Nando's locations across Canada in Ontario, Alberta and B.C., according to the press release. You can find the closest location to you by using the online restaurant locater on the Nando's website.
Chicken is limited to one per guest.
National Hot Sauce Day — Free Nando's Chicken
When: January 22
Where: All Nando's locations across Ontario, Alberta and B.C.