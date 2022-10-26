A Vancouver Restaurant Has One Of The 'Best Burgers In The World' & It Looks Unreal (PHOTOS)
Get in my belly! 🍔
People in Vancouver might be waiting on the edge of their seats to find out what restaurants are going to get a spot in the Michelin Guide, but in the meantime, they should visit this local restaurant that has one of the "best burgers in the world."
The Frying Pan in Vancouver is serving up seriously tasty-looking chicken burgers and it was ranked as one of the top 20 places in the world to get a burger, according to bigseventravel.
The restaurant came in at a respectable 19th out of 50 of the "best burgers in the world" list in 2022.
The rankings were based on reviews, customer feedback, locations, accessibility, presentation, value, atmosphere and overall editorial experiences.
Although The Frying Pan isn’t technically a burger joint, "it does serve up the best chicken burgers in town," said the ranking.
The Frying Pan is a Korean street food chain which started as a food truck between Pender Street and Burrard Street, before moving to a brick and mortar shop this year.
They have a great selection of fried chicken burgers which include Hot & Sweet Honey Garlic, Double Decker and Hot Chicken Sandwiches with different spice levels.
Just look at how satisfying and drool-worthy these monstrous burgers seem.
These tasty-looking burgers range from $13.90 to $17.50 each so while it's not McDonald's cheeseburger prices, it's pretty reasonable.
With how highly they are ranked, it would be completely worth it to splurge on one of these bad boys.
Not only does the restaurant serve up juicy fried chicken sandwiches, but they also serve other delicious eats like bacon cheese fries, dirty fries, tofu rice bowls, hot chicken tacos, bulgogi fries and a selection of drinks.
Who knows, maybe it'll be worthy of a spot in the upcoming Vancouver Michelin Guide too.
The Frying Pan
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1101 Denman St., Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Should Go: If you haven't tried it yet, The Frying Pan is must-visit spot to taste some highly-ranked, ultra-juicy-looking chicken burgers.