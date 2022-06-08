7 Of The Best Korean Restaurants In Vancouver, According To One Of The City's Top Chefs
If you've been looking for new spots to try some mouth-watering Korean food, you're in luck.
Narcity asked one of Vancouver's top chefs, Alex Kim, to share all his favourite places that are serving up mouthwatering Korean food in Vancouver — when he's not enjoying a meal at the restaurant he works for.
Kim is the Executive Chef of the restaurant called Glowbal. He grew up in Seoul, Korea, where he found his passion for food and learned how to make authentic Korean dishes with his grandmother.
He moved to Canada when he was 16 years old, and studied in the Culinary Arts program at Northern Alberta Institute of Technology.
He has worked as a chef in multiple luxury hotels and made his way to Glowbal, in Vancouver. He now creates stunning and creative dishes.
If you want to test out his food for yourself, the fine-dining restaurant in Vancouver has some drool-worthy-looking menu items.
When he's not enjoying a meal at Glowball, Kim can be caught eating at some of these delicious Korean restaurants in the city.
South Castle Korean Restaurant
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 141 2nd St E., North Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Chef Kim said this is a great Korean blood sausage restaurant with authentic spicy stir-fried pork intestine and hot sausage soup.
He mentioned they might sound like scary meals, but if you are looking to explore Korean cuisine and love spicy food —this is a great place to go.
Tå Bom Korean Cuisine
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 1536 Robson St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is a great spot for Korean BBQ-style cooking. They are known for their chicken stir-fry and braised pork belly.
Plus, he said that their kimchi is amazing!
SURA Korean BBQ
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 4151 Hazelbridge Way #1830., Richmond, BC
Why You Need To Go: Chef Kim says this is a classic spot for Korean BBQ. They serve up some great marinated beef ribeye and pork that is grilled right in front of you on the table.
House of Tofu
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 4563 North Rd. #1, Burnaby, BC
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant serves up delicious soup options with deep and rich flavours. It's the perfect place to go on any of those colder days and enjoy a warm meal.
Mumu Kitchen
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 1738 Davie St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Chef Kim thinks that this restaurant serves up the best Korean fried chicken in all of Vancouver. He loves to get the bone-in fried chicken with supreme sauce.
They also serve great fries with sweet cheese powder sprinkled over the top of them, he said.
DAAN Korean Cuisine Restaurant
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 9040 Blundell Rd. #125 Richmond, BC
Why You Need To Go: The baby octopus stir-fry is a great option to try at this restaurant for tons of flavour and texture. According to Chef Kim, you can add shaved pork meat to the dish and make it even better.
Mello
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 223 E Pender St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Saving the dessert for last, this donut shop serves up some delicious-looking Korean-style brioche donuts with tons of different flavours.